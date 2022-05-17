ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photo gallery: It's Mainly Mozart at gala in La Jolla

Mainly Mozart presented its 2022 fundraising gala at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine hotel on May 7. The evening included a cocktail reception featuring members of the Mainly Mozart Youth Orchestra, live and silent auctions, dinner and a performance by All-Star Orchestra musicians.

Mainly Mozart is a San Diego-based producer of classical music concerts known for its All-Star Orchestra Festival and 250-member Youth Orchestra.

For more information, visit mainlymozart.org .

