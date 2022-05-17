From our readers

LIMA — U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, announced Thursday that three area airports will benefit from grants issued by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The Allen County Regional Airport Authority and Board of Commissioners received $141,660 to install a replacement Runway 10 precision approach applicator to improve runway access and make the airport more accessible. The Auglaize County Board of Commissioners received $287,751 to update a current master plan study to address the future needs of the local airport. The Putnam County Airport Authority and Board of Commissioners received $250,200 to perform sealing, crack repair and joint filling to the existing apron surface, pavement and taxi lane of its airport to extend the life of that pavement.
