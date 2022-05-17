From our readers

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Lima News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNational Train Day was held Saturday at the Amtrak Station in Toledo, Ohio. Approximately 3,500 people were in attendance....

Lima News

Nutrien receives two Awards of Excellence

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Chemistry Technology Council awarded Nutrien Lima Nitrogen two Awards of Excellence. The first was for the use of Triax® monitors during the pandemic to assist with social distancing and contact tracing at the Lima plant. The second award recognized “The Nutrien Way” a company-wide initiative to support and sustain a culture of care and exceptional performances in environmental, health, safety and security.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Fireworks slated July 4 in Wapakoneta

WAPAKONETA— The community fireworks will be held during the St. Joseph Festival on Monday, July 4 at the Auglaize County Fairgrounds, Wapakoneta. Contact Michael Bowersock by phone at 419-773-1559 or email at [email protected] to make a donation by Sunday, July 3.
WAPAKONETA, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records

Matthew P. Mailhot, 42, Painesville, was sentenced to one day in jail for telecommunications harassment. He was placed on five years community control and must successfully complete all counseling and treatment recommended and have no contact with the victim. Barbara Lauth, Ottawa, and Thomas Lauth, Ottawa, were granted a dissolution...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Lima program aims to acknowledge homeowner pride

LIMA — The City of Lima Department of Community Development has announced a new program aimed at providing positive reinforcement to residents who maintain and improve the look of their homes and properties thanks to the Great Neighbor Recognition Program set to start next week. Residents who have made...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

2022 Pantry Run to offer raffle, prizes in Ottawa

OTTAWA — The Ottawa Chapter of the Harley Owners Group will hold its 2022 Pantry Run starting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 18 at Ben Breece Harley-Davidson, 6388 state Route 224, Ottawa. There will be a gun raffle, 50/50 drawing and other prizes ranging from $100 to $500 gift...
OTTAWA, OH
Lima News

Heartbeat readies to deliver more services to new mothers

LIMA — Heartbeat of Lima is moving to a new facility. Instead of renting two facilities in Lima, as they had previously, Heartbeat has bought the house at 421 South Cable Road, just south of St. Charles Church. Heartbeat of Lima acts as a resource for numerous services for...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records

Jalisa D. Banks, 30, of Lima, found guilty of theft. Sentence: 180 days jail. 120 days suspended. $150 fine; found guilty of criminal trespass. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $150 fine. Alrenzo O. Cobb, 30, of Lima, found guilty of ovi. Sentence: 180 days jail. 120 days suspended....
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Horse to visit downtown Lima for literacy event

LIMA — The Literacy Council and the Equestrian Therapy Program invite the community to their “Saddle Up and Read with a Horse” event from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 25 at the Lima Adult Learning Center, 563 W. Spring St., Lima. The Equestrian Therapy Program...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Car seat class scheduled in Auglaize County

WAPAKONETA — The Auglaize County Health Department will hold a car seat class at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, at 813 Defiance St., Wapakoneta. If you are in need of a car seat, contact ACHD at 419-738-3410 determine eligibility. Eligible individuals will be added to a class. Car seats available are convertible car seats and booster seats. The seat that is received is based on child age, height, and weight.
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Lima Rotary to hear about crime prevention

LIMA — Liz Casey, the Lima Police Department’s Crime Prevention Specialist, will be the guest speaker at noon Monday, May 23 at the Lima Rotary Club meeting in the North Hall of the Veterans Memorial Civic Center, 7 Town Square, Lima. Casey is working to implement new programs...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Sites added in Lima for Mayor’s Spring Clean Up

LIMA - The city of Lima has updated the list of locations taking part in the Mayor’s Spring Clean Up this upcoming weekend. Between 9 a.m. and noon on Saturday, May 21, dumpsters will be open at the following locations:. State Bank, 930 W. Market St.; Robb Park, using...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Alzheimer’s Association to hold forum on ‘10 warning signs’

LIMA — The Northwest Ohio chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association will hold an in-person educational program from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 26, at Springview Manor, 883 W. Spring St., Lima, to discuss the 10 warning signs of Alzheimer’s. Pre-registration is required. Call 800-272-3900.
LIMA, OH
Politics
Lima News

Allen East, Leipsic schools receive grants for safety enhancements

COLUMBUS — Allen East Local Schools and Leipsic Schools were both recipients of grant money from the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission to improve safety at their schools. Allen East will receive over $79, 000 and Leipsic will receive over $39, 000 to help with costly school safety upgrades. The...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Car show slated July 3 in St. Henry

ST. HENRY — A Firecracker Cruise-in featuring door prizes, a 50/50 raffle, music, sponsorship plaques and trophies will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 3 at 272 E. Main St., St. Henry. Proceeds will benefit the Cancer Association of Mercer County.
SAINT HENRY, OH
Lima News

Health screenings slated at Bluffton Public Library

BLUFFTON — The Bluffton Public Library will host a Mobile Health Clinic from 9 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 27 at the library, 145 S. Main St., Bluffton. This clinic includes free screenings provided by individuals with the Ohio Northern University Healthwise program for blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol (please fast for 12 hours to participate in cholesterol or blood sugar screening) and osteoporosis.
BLUFFTON, OH
Lima News

28th annual Rockford Car Show and Cruise-in on tap

ROCKFORD — The Rockford Lions Club will be sponsoring the 28th annual Car Show and Cruise-in, in conjunction with Rockford Community Days. Registration will be from 4 to 7 p.m, Friday, June 17th. Judging will begin at 6:30 p.m, with the awards ceremony beginning at 8:45 p.m. The event...
ROCKFORD, OH

