From our readers

LIMA — U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, announced Thursday that three area airports will benefit from grants issued by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The Allen County Regional Airport Authority and Board of Commissioners received $141,660 to install a replacement Runway 10 precision approach applicator to improve runway access and make the airport more accessible. The Auglaize County Board of Commissioners received $287,751 to update a current master plan study to address the future needs of the local airport. The Putnam County Airport Authority and Board of Commissioners received $250,200 to perform sealing, crack repair and joint filling to the existing apron surface, pavement and taxi lane of its airport to extend the life of that pavement.

ALLEN COUNTY, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO