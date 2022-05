TJ Prestenbach passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Arlington, TX with his two daughters, Myrna & Lynn, at his side. TJ is a native of Houma, LA. and was living with his daughter in Arlington at the time of his death. Visitation will be on Monday, May 23, 2022, from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at St. Louis Catholic Church on Bayou Blue Rd in Houma, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am followed by a burial in St. Louis Cemetery.

HOUMA, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO