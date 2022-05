I am writing this letter to publicly support Adam Quinton’s re-election to the Holy Cross Board of Directors. Holy Cross Energy holds a vision that they will be “leading the responsible transition to a clean energy future.” To do so, Holy Cross Energy needs effective, passionate leaders at the helm, and Adam Quinton is certainly one of them. I met Adam during my time working for the Climate Action Collaborative at Walking Mountains Science Center and through his voluntary involvement in the Collaborative, I learned how proactive he is with climate action work within the Eagle County Community and beyond.

EAGLE COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO