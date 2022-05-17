Glen Ridge HS softball team begins state tournament play

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep baseball team had an outstanding week, going 4-0, to raise its record to 15-6 on the season. Of the Pirates’ four wins, three were Greater Newark Tournament games, as they have reached the final, which will be played on Saturday, May 21, at noon at Yogi Berra Stadium on the campus of Montclair State University against Bloomfield, which had a 9-0 victory over Nutley in the semifinal.

