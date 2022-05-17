ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Ridge, NJ

Glen Ridge HS softball team begins state tournament play

By Editor
 2 days ago

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School softball team received the seventh seed in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association's North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1, tournament. The Ridgers were...

Columbia HS boys lacrosse team enjoys win streak

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys lacrosse team defeated Montclair, Watchung Hills and Old Bridge to extend its winning streak to four games and improve to 13-4 on the season. Junior Sumner Verdun had four goals, senior Lachlan Campbell had three goals, and senior RJ Benn...
COLUMBIA, NJ
Columbia HS girls lacrosse team posts victories

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School girls lacrosse team defeated Governor Livingston and West Orange last week. Freshman Evie Campbell and sophomores Susanna Knutsen and Olivia Fitzsimmons each had two goals and one assist to lead Columbia to a 9-6 home win over Governor Livingston on Wednesday, May 11. Junior Jamie Fardin had one goal and two assists, and junior Sophia Randazza and freshman Margaret McManus each had one goal. Senior Kate Rohan and junior Julianne Hatton-Henigan each made nine saves.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Bloomfield HS softball team notches victories

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School softball team defeated Glen Ridge, 10-9, on Wednesday, May 11, at Carla Ward Memorial Softball Field at Clark's Pond South. Senior Emily Tice had two hits and three RBIs; junior Adrianna Orellano had a single and two RBIs; and seniors Elexis Flores, senior Hope Kornstein, sophomore Ahlexa Montalvo and sophomore Meagan Lardner each had one hit and one RBI. Lardner scattered nine hits and struck out five for the win.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
Glen Ridge, NJ
Weehawken, NJ
Glen Ridge, NJ
Glen Ridge, NJ
Seton Hall Prep baseball team advances to GNT final

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep baseball team had an outstanding week, going 4-0, to raise its record to 15-6 on the season. Of the Pirates' four wins, three were Greater Newark Tournament games, as they have reached the final, which will be played on Saturday, May 21, at noon at Yogi Berra Stadium on the campus of Montclair State University against Bloomfield, which had a 9-0 victory over Nutley in the semifinal.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
rack teams gather for Suriano Memorial Twilight Invitational

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Track-and-field teams from across New Jersey gathered to participate in the second-ever Joe Suriano Memorial Twilight Invitational, held May 9 in Suriano Stadium. The event honored beloved West Orange High School track coach Joe Suriano, who died in 2020 from COVID-19. Suriano's family, along with...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Bloomfield HS track teams sweep SEC meet titles

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys and girls track-and-field teams each took first place overall at Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division championships on Saturday, May 14, at Newark Schools Stadium. On the boys side, senior Elvin Darius won the 200-meter run in 22.90 seconds; junior Daniells DeLeon...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
Bloomfield HS boys volleyball team is ECT runner-up

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The second-seeded Bloomfield High School boys volleyball team lost at top-seeded Livingston, 25-17, 25-19, in the championship of the Essex County Tournament on Friday, May 13. Bloomfield moved to a 13-7 record on the season. Bloomfield HS boys volleyball team is ECT runner-up added by Editor...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
#Highschoolsports#Section 2#Ridgers#West Caldwell Tech
Seton Hall Prep track team wins SEC–American Division meet championship

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep track-and-field team traveled to Newark Schools Stadium on Saturday, May 14, to participate in the Super Essex Conference–American Division track-and-field meet. The Pirates won the meet, scoring 152 points. Junior Xavier Donaldson was a big contributor to the win, placing...
NEWARK, NJ
Columbia HS track teams enjoy good efforts at SEC meet

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys and girls track-and-field teams gave good efforts at the Super Essex Conference–American Division championships on Saturday, May 14, at Newark Schools Stadium. The girls team took fifth place overall. Junior Emma Friedrich won the 3,200-meter run in 11 minutes,...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
WOHS' Sebastian DeSimone named Best Teammate Award recipient

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School student-athlete Sebastian DeSimone has been named the WOHS recipient of the 2022 Super Essex Conference Best Teammate Award. "This is one of our school's most prestigious awards," said acting Athletic Director Stephan Zichella. "The praise I've received from his coaches, teachers and teammates makes us confident that we have chosen the best young person for this recognition."
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Bob Bolles named Irvington Varsity Club Andreya Taylor Courage and Commitment Award recipient

IRVINGTON, NJ — Bob Bolles, Irvington High School Class of 1969, has been named the recipient of the Irvington Varsity Club's Andreya Taylor Courage and Commitment Award. Bolles was president of the school's Agorians club and a class officer. In addition, though he was in a wheelchair, he achieved a varsity letter in track. Bolles was with the American Veterans, worked at Irvington General Hospital and was a volunteer for several charities, including the Jerry Lewis telethon.
IRVINGTON, NJ
Essex County students to graduate from prestigious New Jersey STEM program

CHATHAM, NJ — On Saturday, May 21, Essex County residents Deborah McDougall and JéVanni Napoleon, of East Orange; Elaina Mann, of Livingston; Leonard Jasper, of Maplewood; Julia Schanen, of Montclair; Achunike Okafor, of Newark; Alexandre Jean, of Verona; and Nathaniel Vinoya, of West Orange, will graduate from Governor's STEM Scholars, a program of the Research & Development Council of New Jersey. They are part of a class of 95 New Jersey high school and college students to complete the year-long program, which provides a 360-degree view of New Jersey's STEM economy through conferences, lab tours, master classes and research.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
Monsignor McCarren appointed interim rector, dean of SHU theology school

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Archdiocese of Newark and Seton Hall University announced that Monsignor Gerard McCarren will begin a one-year appointment on July 1 as the interim rector and dean of Immaculate Conception Seminary School of Theology at Seton Hall. McCarren currently serves as associate professor of systematic theology and the seminary's spiritual director.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
Orange and Irvington incumbents all reelected

IRVINGTON / ORANGE, NJ — On May 10, voters in Irvington and Orange headed to the polls for municipal elections. In both towns, voters overwhelmingly supported incumbents. In Irvington, Mayor Tony Vauss won reelection, as did his running mates and Irvington Municipal Council incumbents Renee Burgess, Charnette Frederic and October Hudley. In Orange, City Council incumbents Tency Eason, Jamie Summers-Johnson and Kerry Coley rewon their seats for the North, South and East wards, respectively. Newcomer Quantavia Hilbert won the West Ward seat against a slate of challengers; the incumbent, Councilman Harold Johnson, did not run for reelection.
IRVINGTON, NJ
New gym opens its doors on Pleasant Valley Way in West Orange

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Mayor Robert D. Parisi thanked owners Shawn and Lynn Redd of BellsFit60 Gym for investing in West Orange. A brief ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at 270 Pleasant Valley Way on May 12 that was attended by Council President Susan McCartney, Councilwomen Cindy Mature-Brown and Tammy Williams, and family members and friends.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
East Orange daycare celebrates its quasquicentennial

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The rain held out long enough on May 14 for East Orange's oldest daycare to celebrate its 125th anniversary. Congratulations to Community Day Nursery on South Munn Avenue for reaching this special milestone of educating area children with compassion and care. Photos Courtesy of...
EAST ORANGE, NJ
Scouting for Food makes an impact with 35,716 items donated by residents

NUTLEY, NJ — The massive food drive conducted by Nutley Boy Scout Troop 147 and Cub Scout Packs 141 and 142 at the end of April saw a huge collection for the Nutley food pantry housed at the Nutley Family Service Bureau office on Chestnut Street. According to organizers, 35,716 food items were collected. In 2013 the total was just 10,653. The project in Nutley began in 2006, and 2007 was the first year of recording the totals, with 3,405 items collected.
NUTLEY, NJ
Attorney General's Office investigates deaths in Glen Ridge following attempted vehicle stop by police

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Attorney General's Office is investigating the death of a driver and a passenger of a motor vehicle who were fatally injured in a motor vehicle accident on Tuesday, May 10, after two Montclair police officers attempted to stop the vehicle on Bloomfield Avenue, according to a May 11 press release from the Attorney General's Office. The identities of the male decedents and a third injured individual are not being released at this time.
GLEN RIDGE, NJ

