EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — New details about a shooting that police say stemmed from an incident at Lloyd's Pub in west El Paso were shared in court on Tuesday. Matthew Romero, 21, is accused of shooting 30-year-old Bryan Otherson on April 28 around 2:30 a.m., according to the El Paso Police Department.

EL PASO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO