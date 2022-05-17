ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Substantial' weather pattern shift coming to California in May

By Amy Graff
 4 days ago
The much-dreaded wildfire weather has entered the California...

Debbie Valdovinos
4d ago

It's called weather! It's been here since the earth was created! And if PG&E and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection had used their resources wisely instead of throwing it down the green energy hole along with utilizing FOREST MANAGEMENT, maybe our electricity would not have to be shut off by PG&E every time the wind blows over 10 mph or it heats up to 100 degrees or above!!!!

Zaragoza
4d ago

honestly i been living in California for all my life . nothing new to me . hot windy common for California. when we get good rain its like hooray or omg we got rain . 🤣😂 its sad to say

china briben
4d ago

Run for the hills!! it's global climatarrd change!! hurry ....give us all the money in your wallet!!.. that'll solve the problem,!🤣🤣

KEYT

Small forest blaze burns in gusty, dry Northern California

CAMPTONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters have made good progress battling several small Northern California wildfires that erupted as the region was hit by hot, dry and windy conditions. A fire in grasslands northwest of Sacramento was contained after burning 120 acres of grasslands Friday, while a blaze south of Camptonville in the Sierra Nevada burned 26 acres and closed a highway before its spread was stopped. Red flag warnings of fire danger were up in many areas before expiring Friday night but forecasters say dry conditions with lighter winds will continue through the weekend.
CAMPTONVILLE, CA
KTLA

These counties have the highest COVID-19 infection rates in California

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
mendocinobeacon.com

Map: Red flag warning extends into Bay Area

A red flag warning in effect for California’s Central Valley extends into the Bay Area, indicating heightened risk of wildfire through Friday evening, the National Weather Service says. In the area shown in pink on the map above, gusty winds and low humidity are expected from 11 a.m. Thursday...
ENVIRONMENT
mybasin.com

Snowpack at 10% of historic average￼

Yreka, Calif., May 18, 2022— The Klamath National Forest has completed the May 1st snow surveys. These measurements are a part of the statewide California Cooperative Snow Survey program, which helps the State forecast the quantity of water available for agriculture, power generation, recreation, and stream flow releases later in the year.
YREKA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Power restored to all PG&E customers who lost power Friday morning

UPDATE 3:15 p.m. - All power has been restored to the customers who lost power Friday morning. UPDATE 11:54 a.m. - Power has been restored to the customers who lost power near Red Bluff, Redding and Forbestown. The 570 customers in eastern Glenn and Colusa counties are still without power.
REDDING, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘We’re Really Facing A Catastrophe’: Bay Area Artist’s Billboards In Oroville Blast California’s Struggles

OROVILLE (CBS13) — If a daily drive doesn’t take you by some of the harsh realities of everyday life, then multiple billboards in Oroville will. They highlight California’s homeless crisis, devastating wildfires and relentless drought. “My hope for these billboards is people will look at what’s happening. We ignore it all the time,” said Oakland artist Thomas Broening. Broening is the artist behind the images. He says his project, which includes six billboards, is not a political ploy. He’s not representing an organization. He just wants to make people think about the issues facing California. “It’s good, I think. A reminder to folks...
OROVILLE, CA
KCRA.com

Why a second area code is coming to 209 NorCal residents

Those who get a new phone number in parts of Northern California will get a new area code, the reason being that an existing area code is projected to run out of available numbers by the end of the year. The California Public Utilities Commission approved a second area code,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
