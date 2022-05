(SPRINGFIELD) Illinois property taxes have far outpaced household incomes and home values since 1990. According to a newly released analysis by Wirepoints, tax bills have grown 268% in ten years since 1990, while average home values have went up 114% during the same period. The average household now owes nearly $4,400 in residential taxes each year, up from $1,200 in 1990. Many lawmakers, including Governor J.B. Pritzker, promised to address the property tax issue during the 2018 election, but nothing has happened yet.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO