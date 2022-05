MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A mobile cigarette recycling station was introduced in the parking lot of the Marquette Board of Light and Power on Thursday. A citizen volunteer brought the idea to the Board of Light and Power who was able to provide the space. The idea is to encourage motorists to pull into the parking lot, empty their ashtrays into one of the two cans, and get right back on the road.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 5 HOURS AGO