Sweetwater County, WY

Pasborg Receives Sheriff’s Commendation for Heroic Acts in House Fire

By olivia kennah
sweetwaternow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office recognized Ryan Pasborg with the Sheriff’s Commendation during Tuesday’s Sweetwater County Commission meeting. Pasborg was recognized for his selfless service when saving the Wadsworth family from their burning home in Jamestown in February. Sheriff John Grossnickle said...

Sweetwater County Marriage Report for May 9-13, 2022

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses were issued in Sweetwater County from May 9-13, 2022. Colby Royal Griffin, 27, to McKenzee Larae Allison, 22, both of Rock Springs. Dennis James White, 52, to Carol Leann (Combe) Schofield, 51, both of Rock Springs. Austin Dale Malcolm, 19, to Taylor...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
PHOTOS: Sisecam Employees Remove 9,000 Pounds of Trash in Clean-up Effort

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Fifty Sisecam (formerly known as Ciner) employees recently cleaned up areas along County Road 4-6 and the Blue Rim Road during a recent clean-up day. The event was a volunteer effort organized by Sisecam Environmental Technician Jack McCully. The employees removed around 9,000 pounds of trash in an 8-hour period and plan to do more clean-up days in the future.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
Two Sweetwater County men convicted on multiple wildlife violations

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Two Wyoming men were recently convicted on multiple wildlife violations in Sweetwater County. What started with concerns about wasted game birds led Wyoming Game and Fish Department game wardens — in coordination with Green River probation and parole officers — to uncover numerous wildlife violations committed in 2019 and 2020 by Justin Chewning and Steven Macy, resulting in close to $15,000 in fines and loss of hunting and fishing privileges for both men.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
Green River Fire Responds to Smoke Inside Local Business

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Fire Department responded to a call at Green Island Gym last night around 9:15 p.m. after reports of smoke coming from the building. Three trucks reported to the scene and Captain Clint Kendall stated that upon entry, smoke was visible. The firefighters directed the patrons of the gym to exit the building.
GREEN RIVER, WY
County
Sweetwater County, WY
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
Sweetwater County, WY
Crime & Safety
Sweetwater County Candidate Filings Report: May 19

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County residents are continuing to file for city, county, and state offices. This year’s Primary Election is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, August 16, and residents will have through Friday, May 27, to file for their candidacy. To see the complete Sweetwater County candidate filings list, click here. To see the state’s complete filing list, click here.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
Robb Slaughter Announces Candidacy for Sweetwater County Commissioner

GREEN RIVER — Former Sweetwater County Treasurer Robb Slaughter has announced his candidacy for Sweetwater County Commission. Slaughter, the son of Dee and Elaine Slaughter, is a lifelong Sweetwater County resident and graduated from the University of Wyoming with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management and Administration. Upon...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
Wyoming man dies in rollover crash near Kemmerer

CASPER, Wyo. — A Wyoming resident died after a single-vehicle crash in Lincoln County on Tuesday afternoon. Lyman resident Joel Scott Reimer, 53, died in the rollover on U.S. Highway 189 near Kemmerer, Wyoming Highway Patrol Sergeant Jeremy Beck confirmed on Wednesday. Article continues below... Reimer had been driving...
KEMMERER, WY
Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle on Uinta Drive Sunday

GREEN RIVER — Green River Police Department officers responded to a report of a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision on Uinta Drive Sunday afternoon at around 2 p.m. According to the police report, the vehicle was traveling southbound on Uinta Drive in the eastbound lane approaching the intersection of Uinta Drive and Roosevelt Drive. The pedestrian, who was not utilizing a crosswalk, began crossing the street, attempting to walk east at the intersection.
GREEN RIVER, WY
Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo Will Not Seek Another Term

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo announced he will not be seeking a fourth term in office. “It’s that time in which candidates are announcing their intentions. I feel I should inform you of my intentions so people can move forward in their lives. It’s with mixed feelings that I’ve made a decision not to seek a fourth term as your mayor,” Mayor Kaumo said during Tuesday night’s Rock Springs City Council meeting.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Sweetwater County Commission Approves Salary Raises for Elected Officials

SWEETWATER COUNTY — After several weeks of discussion, the Sweetwater County Commission has approved salary raises for the county sheriff, attorney, treasurer, assessor, clerk, clerk of district court, and coroner. This issue was brought before the commission following a bill that passed during this year’s Wyoming Legislative budget session....
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
Public Safety
Law Enforcement
Sublette County Arrest Report for May 9 – May 16, 2022

PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from May 9-May 16, 2022. Kristofer Greenwood, of Bondurant, WY, was arrested May 14 on a District Court warrant for failure to pay, driving on a suspended license and driving without an interlock device. Alyssa Piro,...
SUBLETTE COUNTY, WY
Theron J. Clark (March 25, 1944 – November 17, 2021)

Theron Clark, our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away peacefully on November 17, 2021. Born March 25, 1944, in Vernal, UT, he was the oldest son of Iseral “Jay” and Lola Clark. Theron grew up in Utah, mostly around Lapoint in the Uintah Basin. He left school at an early age and began working odd jobs most of which included being a cowboy and herding sheep. He always said that was what made him want to drive trucks for a living, because he hated riding a horse. Theron had a love affair with machines from early on, and that carried with him throughout his life. He talked often of his 1963 Chevy Impala with a 409 and how he could get between Roosevelt and Vernal in no time in that car. It was in that car that he courted his sweetheart, Ronda Simmons. They were married on July 15th, 1965 and were together until her passing in July 2021. As newlyweds they made their way around the west following work. They started out in Heartline Washington, they made their way to Gillette Wyoming and then moved around for several years before settling in Rock Springs Wyoming for about 16 years and then they moved to Roosevelt Utah until 2002.
VERNAL, UT
Tony Yerkovich Announces Candidacy for Sweetwater County Treasurer

ROCK SPRINGS —Retired educator and current Rock Springs High School assistant football coach and assistant junior high track coach Tony Yerkovich has announced his intention to run for Sweetwater County Treasurer. Yerkovich is a lifelong resident of Rock Springs and hopes to utilize his experience as a former Business...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
City-Wide Curbside Recycling Put on Pause for Now

ROCK SPRINGS — While the Rock Springs City Council made it clear at last night’s meeting that it is in favor of offering city-wide curbside recycling to residents, it unanimously voted down an ordinance creating the avenue to do that. During the Council meeting last night, the Council...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Pick Up Your FREE Memorial Day Keepsake at Vase Funeral Home

ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Teenager arrested on multiple charges

ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — A local teenager was arrested on Wednesday by the Rock Springs Police Department for multiple charges. The 16-year-old was arrested on charges for reckless driving, fleeing or attempting to elude police officers, interference with peace officers – interference or resisting arrest and failure to stop at stop signs.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Solvay Offers Employment to Western Students

ROCK SPRINGS — Two Western Wyoming Community College (WWCC) industrial maintenance students were offered contingent employment opportunities with Solvay following their work as co-ops. Students Jason Starkey and Matt Seymour worked at Solvay as co-ops throughout the springs semester. The students did their final presentation sharing what they learned...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Marjorie “Marj” Ann Reiter (July 8, 1949 – May 6, 2022)

Marjorie “Marj” Ann Reiter, 72, passed away Sunday, May 6, 2022, surrounded by her family at St. Luke’s Hospital in Meridian, Idaho. She was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was born July 8, 1949, in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the daughter of John Valko and...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY

