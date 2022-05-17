ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

VB strawberry farms urge customers to come pick before season ends

By Penny Kmitt
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YacMG_0fhBDSbf00

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - They say there's nothing like a freshly picked strawberry — but you can't eat 'em if ya don't pick 'em.

Strawberry farms in Virginia Beach need your help.

WTKR

"We really need people to come out and get these berries."

A surplus of strawberries? That sounds like a dream! But for these farmers, it feels more like a nightmare.

"30-40% of our income comes from these berries," Jennifer Vaughan, co-owner of Vaughan Farms, says.

Vaughan Farms is not alone. Wink Henley of Henley Farms says strawberries make up about half of his yearly profits.

When it rained on Mother's Day this year, they really took a hit.

"It rained all day long and you just couldn't do anything, so we actually closed on Mother's Day. And that is our biggest day of the year," Henley said.

If the strawberries don't get picked in time, they will go bad.

Most local Pungo farms sell their berries for about $3.99 a pound. While that may be a bit pricier than the chain grocery store, your taste buds will tell you it's worth it.

Vaughan tells News 3 that the reason why these berries taste so much better than the store is that they were designed for fresh picking.

"Strawberries in the grocery store are grown for shipping. They are more interested in the sturdy strawberry that will travel across the country. These have to come straight off the plant and into your mouth," she said.

Customers say you can't beat a family day at the farm - all while supporting a local business.

"I brought my children out here when they were growing up and then I brought her and my grandsons, I brought them out here as well. Strawberries are awesome," Elaine Angelini and Remi Mae, strawberry farm customers, said.

There is still about a month left to fill your baskets, as the strawberry season runs until June. When exactly it ends, that's going to depend on the weather.

Related: Strawberry farm hopeful for a promising season after facing pandemic struggles last year

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Virginia Beach, VA
Business
State
Virginia State
Virginia Beach, VA
Industry
Local
Virginia Industry
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Local
Virginia Business
WRIC - ABC 8News

Too many kittens, not enough resources in Central Virginia

Tabitha Treloar with the Richmond SPCA said "Kitten Season" is problem animal shelters and care centers face annually. Cats typically reproduce with strong seasonal patterns — resulting in an influx of kittens roaming the streets every spring and summer. However, as the number of homeless kittens increases, the number of available foster parents traditionally remains steady.
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Day#Pick Em#Vb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
13News Now

Port of Virginia to become deepest on U.S. East Coast

NORFOLK, Va. — Millions of federal dollars are on their way to the Port of Virginia. It's all about keeping the maritime passageways deeper, wider, and safer. It will be $225.4 million to be precise, earmarked for the long-awaited Norfolk Harbor Deepening and Widening Project. When dredging is complete,...
NORFOLK, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Virginia woman guilty of lottery scheme, steals more than $200,000 from elderly across United States

Miller would put the money the victims sent her into her personal bank accounts, and then convert it and funnel it to her co-conspirators. She also forged victim signatures on fraudulent checks, and mailed locked briefcases to victims. Miller told the victims the briefcases contained their winnings, and they would receive the combination once the taxes and fees had been paid to her. Miller had actually packed the briefcases with Hampton Roads newspapers and magazines.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

38K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy