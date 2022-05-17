ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Delta to hold first in-person graduation in 3 years

By News-Sentinel Staff
Lodi News-Sentinel
Lodi News-Sentinel
 2 days ago

STOCKTON — Nearly 1,000 Delta College students will receive their degrees on stage this Thursday, as the school holds its first in-person graduation commencement at the Stockton Arena in three years.

A total of 2,595 students have applied for graduation thids year, but the school is only expecting 900 to attend.

“Our students have encountered many challenges, and they have persevered,” acting superintendent and president Dr. Lisa Aguilera Lawrenson said in a Monday media statement.

“They may have pivoted to online learning or attended classes in person with strict COVID-19 protocols,” she said. “They may have cared for children or family members, worked several jobs, faced housing insecurity or food insecurity, experienced health challenges, or been the first in their families to attend college. Even with these responsibilities and challenges, they stayed the course and amidst changing conditions related to the pandemic, completed their academic goals. We are incredibly proud of their accomplishments.”

Thursday’s commencement will feature two special guest speakers: student speaker Linda Golden-Brown is a wife, a mother, and a fulltime employee with an 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. job; and alumni speaker Lee Francine Juarez, who was working at Denny’s a decade ago to help support her family while also juggling a full load of classes at Delta College.

“I just told myself, ‘One class at a time, Linda,’” Golden-Brown said. “One class at a time. It may take longer, but I’ll finish stronger.”

And that’s exactly what she’s done. She will walk the stage with an associate degree in arts and humanities.

This wasn’t her first go in college. Years ago as a young woman she attended Cañada College in Redwood City, and then transferred to Alabama A&M.

After Golden-Brown became pregnant, her mother urged her to continue her studies, noting that she would be able to finish her degree around the time she had her child.

Instead, Golden-Brown took a 28-year pause.

“I knew I would finish eventually,” she said. “I didn’t know I would be 54 years old, but thank you, God, I’m here, I’m breathing and it’s never too late.”

Many of her classmates at Delta are young enough to be her own children. And she loves that. It makes her feel young again. It has helped power her through many late nights of reading, writing, and researching.

And her journey isn’t stopping at Delta.

“No,” she said. “I have to get that bachelor’s and then I have to get that master’s. I don’t know if a Ph.D. is in my future, but… one class at a time.”

While working at Denny’s, Juarez never dreamed she would be earning a Ph.D. in 2021, but that’s exactly what has happened.

Juarez now works at Paul Quinn College, a Historically Black College and University in southern Texas, where she supports students in the same way that she was once supported at Delta and at other institutions.

“There were times when I was working 40 hours a week on top of school,” she says. “I really don’t know how I was able to balance everything, to be quite honest. I was the first in my family to go to college, and I worked a lot because I wanted to contribute to my family. I didn’t want them to be in a position where they had to sacrifice certain things for me to get an education.”

While studying at Delta and working, Juarez found time to assist at the chemistry lab and serve as a study coach with Disability Support Programs and Services.

It was as a study coach that she realized how much she enjoyed working with students. Which is why, after she transferred to UC Merced in 2013, she decided to go into higher education.

Juarez attended graduate school at Penn State, and is now special assistant to the chief administrative officer for compliance at Paul Quinn College.

From Denny’s to doctorate, in less than 10 years.

“The push and support I got from my family and the mentors I met along the way made all the difference,” she said.

Thursday’s ceremony begins at 6 p.m. at the Arena. For more details, visit deltacollege.edu/commencement.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

Paramedic Called To Sacramento Middle School After Student Passes Pot Edibles To Classmates

ROSEMONT (CBS13) — An investigation is underway at a Rosemont-area middle school after a student passed pot edibles to classmates, the Sacramento City Unified School District said Tuesday. Paramedics were called to Albert Einstein Middle School earlier in the day after the marijuana edibles were passed to what school officials say was a “small number” of students. At least one student got sick. The district said students who knowingly distributed or consumed the edibles will receive appropriate disciplinary action. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating. Earlier this month, the Twin Rivers Unified School District said a fourth-grader at a Del Paso Heights school brought cannabis candy to campus and handed it out to other students. That happened at Castori Elementary School. The district said the candy was in a package that resembled skittles. There were not any reports of any students being sick.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Stockton, CA
Education
City
Stockton, CA
Local
California Education
ABC10

Sacramento Powerball player has to split giant jackpot but gets $316 million prize

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The wait is over!. The winner of the California Lottery $316.3 million jackpot Powerball has been announced after recently claiming his prize. On Jan. 5, at a 7-Eleven on the corner of Wyndham Drive and Valley Hi Drive in Sacramento, Orlando Zavala Lozano paid just $2 for a lottery ticket. He would go on to win the $632.6 million Powerball and split the jackpot with one other person from Wisconsin.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ModestoView

Dave & Buster to Open on Memorial Day

Dave & Buster’s Continues to Expand in California. Highly Anticipated Modesto Location Will Open its Doors on Memorial Day. Modesto, CA (May 16, 2022) – Dave & Buster’s, the ultimate entertainment and dining destination, will. open its 18th location in California at the Vintage Faire Mall in...
MODESTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta College#Ca Ada College#Black College
indybay.org

Discover the Historic Gold Mining Town of Negro Bar, Sacramento County, California

On this day in May 1848, the Honorable William Alexander Leidesdorff, Jr. died very mysteriously and was buried the same day near the front entrance of Mission Dolores Basilica, San Francisco, California. At dawn of the turn of the 21st century, a renaissance toward considering equity and inclusion was nurtured...
foxla.com

3 California cities rank among best in US for Asian professionals

LOS ANGELES - Three California cities are among the best in the United States for Asian professionals, according to a ranking from Apartment List. Bay Area cities San Jose and San Francisco took the top spots at #1 and #6 respectively, while Riverside - the only Southern California city to make the top 10 - ranked #9.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Housing
FOX40

Manteca clearing out homeless encampment

MANTECA, Calif. (KTXL) — The city of Manteca is getting ready to clear a homeless encampment out of safety concerns, according to the city and Caltrans. The encampment, located at the transition from southbound highway 99 and westbound State Route 120, was given a 72-hour notice of the closure to allow people to gather their […]
MANTECA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Iconic Oakland Everett & Jones BBQ expands to North Bay for the first time

OAKLAND, Calif. - The famous Oakland restaurant, Everett and Jones BBQ, is branching outside the East Bay again. The restaurant is opening a new restaurant location at Graton Resort and Casino in Rohnert Park in Sonoma County. Shamar Cotton, the grandson of founder Dorothy Everett, will operate the Sonoma location...
OAKLAND, CA
Fox40

Eric Rucker named KTXL Weekend Anchor, one of several recent on-air moves

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — KTXL/FOX40 has named veteran journalist Eric Rucker the station’s new Weekend Evening Anchor. For more than 10 years, Rucker has covered the Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto market extensively, reporting on a wide variety of topics, including severe and extreme weather, wildfires, crime and public safety, politics and government, and other important community issues.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Mountain View Daily

5 Nearby Chinese Restaurants Worth Trying

I was pleasantly surprised when I stopped here on my lunch break. A small place with a nice touch and great customer service. It's Americanized Chinese food that hits just the spot. Every dish from beef with broccoli to a combination fried rice and hot and sour sup is very delicious.
LOS GATOS, CA
berkeleyside.org

This delicious fruit is free for the taking across the East Bay

Welcome to East Bay Nosh’s local produce week, during which we’ll highlight stories of urban farming, growing your own food and dining off the land. You can see all the stories from this package on the Local Produce Week page. When I moved from New York to the...
BERKELEY, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘It’s A Pretty Trying Time’: Shipping Crisis Hits California’s Walnut Industry, Forces Some Local Farmers To Turn To Other Crops

WOODLAND (CBS13) — Bulldozers are taking down acres of trees in a Yolo County orchard that’s grown walnuts for years. California is known worldwide for its walnuts — producing 720,000 tons last year alone. But right now, some growers are giving up on the classic California crop. Branch by branch, acre by acre, walnut trees that were in place for more than a decade at Bullseye Farms in Woodland are now destroyed. “We farm a little over 1,000 acres of walnuts and we’re removing 500,” said Nick Edsall, the orchard manager of Bullseye Farms. Edsall said the decision wasn’t easy. It took seven years...
WOODLAND, CA
Lodi News-Sentinel

Lodi News-Sentinel

Lodi, CA
2K+
Followers
64
Post
245K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Lodi News-Sentinel

Comments / 0

Community Policy