It takes a certain sense of vision to write a truly great old-school beat-you-up hardcore song, and the members of the Sydney band SPEED have that vision. Australia’s punk and hardcore scenes have been on fire lately, and SPEED are right at the middle of all of that. The band released their demo in 2019 and followed it with a two-song flexi in 2020, and both of them kick ass. Today, SPEED have announced that they’ll release their new Gang Called Speed EP next month, and they’ve shared the excellently brutal new track “Not That Nice.”

