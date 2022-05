Charles "Chuck" Reid McPherson, age 70, of Brentwood, Tennessee passed away May 14, 2022. He was born in Greensboro, North Carolina to the late Charlie and Faye McPherson. He is a graduate of Southeast Guilford High School in Greensboro, North Carolina and Appalachian State University with a master’s degree in agency counseling. Before going to work for VF he was in the Army National Guard for six years. His career with VF Industries took the family to Alabama, Mississippi, Virginia and North Carolina before finally locating them in Nashville where he became the Vice President of Human Resources.

