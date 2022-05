LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The Lexington chapter of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society raises money for cancer research through its “Man and Woman of the Year” campaign. People in the community are asked to raise money for the organization and whoever raises the most earns the title Man and Woman of the Year. This year’s winners were honored Friday night at the grand finale gala.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO