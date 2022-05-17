Carolina Panthers will broadcast games on new Charlotte radio station this year

The Carolina Panthers have a new radio partner.

The team announced a new multi-year partnership with iHeart Media Charlotte, making 99.7 The Fox (WRFX) the new flagship radio station for the Carolina Panthers Radio Network and the home for Panthers radio broadcasts in Charlotte.

Before their new agreement, the Panthers were partnered with WBT.

“The Fox is one of the highest-rated stations in the Charlotte-metro area and its powerful FM signal along with iHeartRadio.com and the iHeartRadio app gives us an opportunity to reach more of our fans than ever before,” Jake Burns, chief commercial officer for the Carolina Panthers, said in a statement. “iHeartMedia is known for its ability to enhance experiences and we can’t wait to share more about the unique ways that our fans will benefit from this new partnership.”

The station will carry all of the Panthers’ games, the pregame and postgame shows, and the team’s weekly coach’s show.

The Carolina Panthers spent 22 seasons on WBT, including the last 17. They had brief stint with WRFX from 2000-04.