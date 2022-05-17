Inside singer Engelbert Humperdinck’s $6.2M LA home

How much does it cost to live like longtime British pop singer Engelbert Humperdinck ? Far from a song, it’ll run you $6.2 million to purchase his just-listed Los Angeles home.

Born Arnold Dorsey, the 86-year-old “Release Me” star took this 5,602-square-foot Mediterranean-style spread in Bel-Air to the market this past week, one of its listing representatives confirmed.

It’s being advertised as a remodel or a development opportunity, the latter of which would allow a new owner to build a new home on the existing lot, which offers wide views of the canyons and downtown LA’s skyline.

Dirt first reported news of the listing.

As it stands, the residence — Humperdinck’s stateside retreat — has four levels, five bedrooms and six bathrooms. It was built in the late 1990s. An LLC linked to the name Arnold Dorsey purchased the manse in 2005 for $2.99 million, according to Mansion Global.

Humperdinck has owned this Bel-Air home since 2005. Noel Kleinman

The property offers views of the canyons, as well as downtown LA’s skyline. Christopher Amitrano

Humperdinck is looking for his next stateside residence — this one in Beverly Hills. POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The reason for the move: Humperdinck and his family, who also spend their time at a home in Leicester, England, want to move to Beverly Hills.

“I sold him the property … [he’s] been there since then,” David Kessler, of Coldwell Banker Realty — who shares the listing with Allisun Sturges, of FrontGate Real Estate — told The Post. “But his children now have grown … after a good 17 years of living at this estate, he wants to find an alternative estate in Beverly Hills, which we’re in the process of doing as we speak.”

What Humperdinck leaves behind, should a new owner choose to keep the property as is, is still quite nice.

The home opens to a two-story foyer. Noel Kleinman

The living room comes replete with a fireplace. Noel Kleinman

The dining area. Noel Kleinman

The kitchen dazzles under a stained glass ceiling. Noel Kleinman

This being LA, perks include a movie theater. Noel Kleinman

Outside, there’s a pool. Noel Kleinman

The gated home opens to a double-height foyer. Hardwood floors adorn the living room and bar/den, which also have their own fireplaces. The kitchen, set under a stained glass ceiling, is big enough to fit a center island and a breakfast area. Upstairs are four bedrooms — one of which is the master, which includes a sitting room and a fireplace.

The property additionally includes an apartment with its own entrance, a kitchen, a living area, a bedroom and a bathroom. Meanwhile, the lower levels include a movie theater, a wine cellar, a sauna and a gym. Outside, there’s a heated pool and spa.

The listing also notes the property is perched on top of the road where it stands.

“The privacy, the security, the serenity — just really the epitome of the Bel-Air lifestyle of being the king of the mountain at the top with amazing views,” said Kessler.