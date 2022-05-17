ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Inside singer Engelbert Humperdinck’s $6.2M LA home

By Zachary Kussin
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e2n0Y_0fhBBv5200

How much does it cost to live like longtime British pop singer Engelbert Humperdinck ? Far from a song, it’ll run you $6.2 million to purchase his just-listed Los Angeles home.

Born Arnold Dorsey, the 86-year-old “Release Me” star took this 5,602-square-foot Mediterranean-style spread in Bel-Air to the market this past week, one of its listing representatives confirmed.

It’s being advertised as a remodel or a development opportunity, the latter of which would allow a new owner to build a new home on the existing lot, which offers wide views of the canyons and downtown LA’s skyline.

Dirt first reported news of the listing.

As it stands, the residence — Humperdinck’s stateside retreat — has four levels, five bedrooms and six bathrooms. It was built in the late 1990s. An LLC linked to the name Arnold Dorsey purchased the manse in 2005 for $2.99 million, according to Mansion Global.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V8URQ_0fhBBv5200
Humperdinck has owned this Bel-Air home since 2005.
Noel Kleinman
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qqPnI_0fhBBv5200
The property offers views of the canyons, as well as downtown LA’s skyline.
Christopher Amitrano
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aRfa4_0fhBBv5200
Humperdinck is looking for his next stateside residence — this one in Beverly Hills.
POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The reason for the move: Humperdinck and his family, who also spend their time at a home in Leicester, England, want to move to Beverly Hills.

“I sold him the property … [he’s] been there since then,” David Kessler, of Coldwell Banker Realty — who shares the listing with Allisun Sturges, of FrontGate Real Estate — told The Post. “But his children now have grown … after a good 17 years of living at this estate, he wants to find an alternative estate in Beverly Hills, which we’re in the process of doing as we speak.”

What Humperdinck leaves behind, should a new owner choose to keep the property as is, is still quite nice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qRIhF_0fhBBv5200
The home opens to a two-story foyer.
Noel Kleinman
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YO6lC_0fhBBv5200
The living room comes replete with a fireplace.
Noel Kleinman
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3086At_0fhBBv5200
The dining area.
Noel Kleinman
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nnneh_0fhBBv5200
The kitchen dazzles under a stained glass ceiling.
Noel Kleinman
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QBOw7_0fhBBv5200
This being LA, perks include a movie theater.
Noel Kleinman
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0458KA_0fhBBv5200
Outside, there’s a pool.
Noel Kleinman

The gated home opens to a double-height foyer. Hardwood floors adorn the living room and bar/den, which also have their own fireplaces. The kitchen, set under a stained glass ceiling, is big enough to fit a center island and a breakfast area. Upstairs are four bedrooms — one of which is the master, which includes a sitting room and a fireplace.

The property additionally includes an apartment with its own entrance, a kitchen, a living area, a bedroom and a bathroom. Meanwhile, the lower levels include a movie theater, a wine cellar, a sauna and a gym. Outside, there’s a heated pool and spa.

The listing also notes the property is perched on top of the road where it stands.

“The privacy, the security, the serenity — just really the epitome of the Bel-Air lifestyle of being the king of the mountain at the top with amazing views,” said Kessler.

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Betty White’s Adorable $10.6 Million Brentwood Home Will Go to One Lucky Buyer — See Photos

Betty White has been gone for four months and she is still sadly missed. For anyone looking for a piece of Hollywood history, her beloved Brentwood home has come up for sale of $10.575 million. The family-friendly neighborhood has long been a celebrity favorite for A-list stars like Reese Witherspoon, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Gwyneth Paltrow, so this property should be snapped up pretty quickly.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Architectural Digest

Reese Witherspoon Sells English Country-Style Los Angeles Home for $21.5 Million

Only two years and two months after purchasing their Brentwood home, and doing some major renovations to it, Reese Witherspoon and her husband, talent agent Jim Toth, are officially rid of their seven bedroom, 10 bathroom English Country-style estate. According to Mansion Global, the couple sold the home for $21.5 million, a sharp increase from the $15.895 million they paid in March of 2020, but still much less than the $25 million they listed it for in early March.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Business
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Los Angeles, CA
Real Estate
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
People

Bob Hope's Stunning Former Los Angeles Estate Is For Sale for $29 Million — See Inside

Bob Hope's home is looking for a new owner — for a cool $29 million. The late comedian's Los Angeles estate has hit the market, PEOPLE confirmed. The impressive property includes a six-bedroom main house with two staff bedrooms as well as a two-bedroom apartment. The compound as a whole, which grew significantly over Hope's time there, boasts a total of 10 bedrooms and 17 baths spread across 15,000 square feet.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stained Glass#Downtown La#Pop Singer#Spa#British#Llc#Mansion Global#Bel Air#Coldwell Banker Realty#Alli
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
Taste of Country

Betty White’s Spectacular Oceanfront Estate Sells for $10.8 Million — See Inside! [Pictures]

Betty White's incredible oceanfront estate in California has sold after her death, and the extraordinary property went for significantly above its already hefty asking price. White died on Dec. 31, 2021, at the age of 99, and the coastal home that she shared with her husband, the late Allen Ludden, went up for sale in late March of 2022 for $7.95 million.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Hello Magazine

Sharon Osbourne's rarely-seen daughter Aimee pictured with famous family

Sharon Osbourne loves nothing more than being with her family and wanted to make sure she celebrated her three grown-up children on Sunday to mark Mother's Day. The Talk host - who is currently recovering from Covid - took to Instagram to share a gorgeous throwback picture featuring her kids, Aimee, Kelly and Jack Osbourne, posing with their famous dad, Ozzy Osbourne.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CNBC

Kevin O'Leary reacts to a 27-year-old making $650,000 in Los Angeles

Kevin O'Leary, judge on CNBC's "Money Court," reacts to an episode of Millennial Money featuring Lauren Simmons, 27, who lives in Los Angeles, California, and earned $650,000 last year. Simmons started her career as the youngest female trader at the New York Stock Exchange, earning just $12,000 a year. She's since left Wall Street to build her own personal brand, and works as an author, producer, podcast and TV host, angel investor and board member of several financial companies.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mansionglobal.com

Jenna Bush Hager Lists New York City Condo for $5.375 Million

Jenna Bush Hager’s Tribeca apartment is coming on the market for $5.375 million. Jenna Bush Hager, the “Today” show host and daughter of former President George W. Bush, is listing her New York City apartment for $5.375 million. The Tribeca condo, in a boutique building with interiors...
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Nine-acre waterfront mega-mansion in the Hamptons listed for $72m

A nine-acre mega-estate in New York’s ritzy Hamptons comunity has gone on the market for a staggering $72m.The giant estate in Water Mill has a 17,000-square-feet mansion that comes with 21 bedrooms, multiple kitchens, a tennis court and a dock that sits on more than 3,000ft of private shoreline.The 21 bedrooms include 15-ensuite rooms, as well as a studio, a two bedroom apartment and a three-bedroom suite.The kitchen has 10-person breakfast area, as well as a formal dining room for entertaining guests.Next to the tennis court is a tennis house that comes with a commercial kitchen, a gym, sauna, arcade...
TENNIS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
30K+
Followers
26K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy