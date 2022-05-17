ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

BREAKING: Michigan Court of Claims suspends enforcement of 1931 abortion ban

By WSBT 22
22 WSBT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew information, the Michigan Court of Claims has stopped enforcement of Michigan’s 1931...

wsbt.com

Comments / 1

The Flint Journal

Gov. Whitmer wants to give $500 to working Michigan families

Michigan is expected to have a big budget surplus, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants to give some of the money back to residents. Whitmer announced a plan on Thursday, May 19, called “MI Tax Rebate Right Now,” which proposes to give working families $500. Whitmer sent a letter to legislative leaders, urging them to work with her on this plan.
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

Gov. Whitmer asks legislature to give Michigan families a $500 tax rebate

LANSING, Mich. - GovernorGretchen Whitmer has sent a letter to legislative leaders proposing a plan to return $500 to working families from the state’s budget surplus. The rebate proposal, "MI Tax Rebate Right Now", aims to help Michigan's families as they face rising costs on food, gas, and other everyday expenses.
MICHIGAN STATE
UPI News

Michigan judge blocks 1931 abortion law if Roe vs. Wade overturned

May 17 (UPI) -- A Michigan Court of Claims judge has blocked a decades-old state abortion ban, in case Roe vs. Wade is overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court. Judge Elizabeth Gleicher granted a preliminary injunction Tuesday sought by Planned Parenthood against Michigan's 1931 abortion law that remained on the books after the 1973 Roe decision. The law bans abortion, except to save the life of the mother and contains no exception for rape or incest.
WILX-TV

‘Threatens American democracy’ -- Top election official says 4 changes ‘critically needed’ in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s top election official is calling for legislative changes ahead of the 2022 statewide elections. Tuesday, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said four changes were needed to ensure the upcoming election is free, fair and safe. She called on legislators to implement the changes that she says would benefit Republican, Democratic and Independent voters.
MICHIGAN STATE
MetroTimes

Michigan congressional candidate Carl Marlinga may be a Democrat, but his favorite Supreme Court justices are uncompromising conservatives

Carl Marlinga, the apparent frontrunner in the Democratic primary for a new U.S. House seat in Macomb and Oakland counties, previously aligned himself with conservative U.S. Supreme Court justices in a survey from an anti-abortion group. Marglina filled out the Right to Life-LIFESPAN survey in 2012 when he was a...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Whitmer wants to end Michigan’s retirement tax: How it works

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants to repeal the state’s retirement tax -- here’s a look at how the tax works and why she wants to end it. The Michigan retirement tax, as it works today, was written into the state’s tax code back in 2011, as part of a major overhaul of the tax code under Gov. Rick Snyder. Before then, Michigan was one of 14 states that didn’t tax retirees on their pensions.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Attorney for jobless claimants asks judge to stop Michigan from garnishing their wages

A lawyer speaking on behalf of claimants who were told they were overpaid benefits during the pandemic argued Tuesday that the courts need to intervene and stop Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance Agency from garnishing wages and seizing tax refunds from those claimants. David Blanchard, who is representing the claimants in a lawsuit against the agency, made the argument at a Michigan Court of Claims hearing Tuesday in Lansing. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

GOP Michigan Governor Candidate Ryan Kelley Says COVID Policies At Debate A ‘Dealbreaker’

(CBS DETROIT) — A Republican candidate for governor of Michigan says he will refuse to participate in a debate over COVID-19 policies. Ottawa County real estate agent Ryan Kelley says he will not take part in the debate at the 2022 Mackinac Policy Conference due to the Detroit Regional Chamber’s policy requiring attendees to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. In a post on Facebook, Kelley calls it a “dealbreaker” and urges other Republican candidates to follow suit. However, a report from the Detroit Free Press says the regional chamber previously said the debate will be held outside and there will be a separate registration option for the debate and other outdoor events that are requiring proof of vaccination or negative test. The debate, which the chamber is hosting in coordination with the Michigan Republican Party, is scheduled for June 2. © 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

The 3 scams targeting seniors in Michigan that you should look out for

(WXYZ) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is issuing a warning about common scams that are targeting seniors in the area. According to the AG's office, 73,000 older adults in Michigan are victims of elder abuse, neglect or economic exploitation. Lorrie Abell Patch of Clinton Township almost fell for...
MICHIGAN STATE

