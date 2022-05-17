May: Grants, Gigs, and Opportunities
Curated by Ashraf Hasham
It’s time for the monthly roundup of community grants, job openings, opportunities, and resources!
Arts Funding Programs
- The Seattle Office of Arts & Culture (ARTS) is opening a new funding program, Hope Corps, that connects under- and unemployed workers in the creative industries with career opportunities.
- The Lewis Prize for Music — a creative arts philanthropy that invests in youth music programs to facilitate positive community change— has opened its 2023 Accelerator Awards application.
- Multi-year awards of $500,000 each will be awarded in January 2023. By applying for the Accelerator Awards, organizations are also eligible for funding ranging from $15,000 to $50,000.
- Learn more and apply here by June 3.
- National Endowment for the Arts’ Grant for Arts Projects
- Applicants may request cost share/matching grants ranging from $10,000 to $100,000.
- Learn more here and apply by June 7.
- The Centering Art & Racial Equity (C.A.R.E.) Grant is the new name of the Seattle Office of Arts & Culture’s (ARTS) funding program previously known as Civic Partners.
- The C.A.R.E. grant awards three consecutive years of funding to Seattle arts and culture, heritage, and arts service organizations with a minimum three-year history of providing accessible programming for Seattle residents and visitors. To create a more equitable, vibrant, and relevant arts sector, ARTS prioritizes support for organizations with an arts-focused mission that are taking action to be anti-racist and who value, implement, and uphold inclusive practices through an intersectional racial equity lens.
- and apply by Wednesday, August 10, 5pm Pacific
Artist Grants & Opportunities
- Rauschenberg Dancer Emergency Grants are open for Cycle 3.
- These are one-time grants of up to $5,000 to professional dancers who have experienced dire financial emergencies due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including lack or imminent endangerment of essentials such as housing, medicine/healthcare, utilities, and food.
- Cycle 3 has a deadline of May 20, for emergency expenses between January 1 and September 30, 2022.
- Rauschenberg Medical Emergency Grants Cycle 13 is now open.
- These grants of up to $5,000 support direct treatment expenses for medical, dental or mental health emergencies that occurred on October 1, 2021, or later; the deadline is June 7.
- Artists practicing in the visual arts, film/video/electronic/digital arts and choreography are eligible.
Grants/RFPs/RFIs for Organizations
- King County Seeks Organizations and Businesses to Provide Technical Assistance and Capacity Building to Recipients of Federal COVID-19 Funding.
- Learn more here and apply by May 17.
- Seattle Department of Education & Early Learning (DEEL) is seeking requests for investment (RFI) from community-based organizations for Educator Diversity funding.
- DEEL will invest up to $700,000 in community-based programs supporting professional learning opportunities for educators of color disproportionately impacted by systemic inequities in education to increase racial and ethnic representation in the education workforce. Funded programs will provide historically underserved youth with increased access to racially, linguistically, and ethnically diverse educators providing culturally-responsive learning opportunities to support student success.
- and apply by May 23.
- WA State’s Office of Crime Victims Advocacy (OCVA) just opened a By and For Victim Services funding opportunity.
- Funding is intended to support Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) and unserved individuals who have experienced hurt, harm, or crime. Eligibility is restricted to applicants who demonstrate they are culturally based, directed, and substantially controlled by individuals from the specific BIPOC and unserved population.
- Review the application, FAQs, and materials and apply by July 29, 5pm.
Small Businesses/Entrepreneures
- Applications open for SBA’s T.H.R.I.V.E. executive entrepreneurship training serie.
- SBA’s T.H.R.I.V.E (Train, Hope, Rise, Innovate, Venture, Elevate) is an executive-level training series designed to accelerate the growth of high-potential small businesses. It’s a six-month, intensive training series including in-person coaching, self-paced instruction, mentoring, and classroom time. The program allows participants to work with a network of experienced subject matter experts in core business topics like accounting, business strategy, marketing, and human resources customized for the unique needs of small business owners.
- and apply by May 31.
- Washington Department of Commerce launches the new Creatives Academy, part of a series of self-directed educational academies for small business owners (joining Mastering Financials, the Entrepreneur Academy, and Restart Academy).
- Designed to teach the essential skills needed to turn a creative pursuit into a successful small business, the academy contains 11 tracks. Lessons range from developing a business mindset and accessing capital to finding customers, creating winning pitches, and negotiating terms.
Grants and Resources for Youth Development Providers
- WA State’s Youth Development Workgroup is seeking provider input from across the state.
- Now is your opportunity to share your perspective to help create recommendations to the legislature about future support for youth development in Washington State. It’s important all our communities have the opportunity to provide feedback to help share their vision for support for our field in the years to come. There are 2 ways to engage and provide your input:
- Virtual Provider Focus Groups: These will be taking place between May 18 – June 7 and will be hosted by DCYF region.
- Provider Survey: Takes 10-15 minutes to complete. Survey available here and closes on June 15.
- Applications are open for the 2022 Youth Sports & Recreation Relief Fund.
- King County Parks has partnered with the King County Play Equity Coalition to design, develop, and implement this federal Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery (CLFR) funding to nonprofit organizations providing programs and facilities that support youth access to physical activity. King County Parks will administer a one-time CLFR investment of approximately $4 million across the County to nonprofit organizations serving youth most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and furthest from play equity.
- Applications due on Friday, May 20 at 5pm.
Gig Alerts
- Friends of the Waterfront is hiring for event production staff:
- Event Production and Operations Manager ($80k-86k/annually): We are seeking someone who has strong technical production skills, experience managing budgets, and is familiar with creating event layouts using Visio, CAD, or similar software.
- Event & Facility Onsite Operations Assistant ($22-30/hr): We are seeking several roles to work flexible hours onsite at Pier 62 maintaining the Pier and ensuring it is ready for both daily guests and larger events. Includes a range of duties including moving barricades and tents, setting up game activations, customer service, and working with facilities vendors.
- FEEST is hiring for an experienced Community Organizing & Training Manager, to train and supervise organizing staff to organize, build power, and win policy changes in their school district with student leaders. They’ve extended the application deadline until May 18.
- Public Health – Seattle & King County is hiring a Family Planning Health Educator ($71k-91k annually) to provide sexual health education and outreach for their four clinics.
- here and here. There are 3 positions: 2 temporary positions (Bellevue and Federal Way) and 1 permanent position (Kent). Closes May 18.
- Public Health – Seattle & King County is also recruiting a Family Planning Referral Coordinator ($50k-63k/annually) for four family planning clinics, located in South King County (Kent, Auburn, Federal Way) and Bellevue to provide support to clients in linking with follow-up care and assistance within our clinics and as well as with health and social service resources. Closes June 19.
- The Residency is hiring Vocal and Production Teaching Artists ($75/hr teaching, $35/hr prep) for their keystone program, the Summer Intensive Workshop Series. Closes May 22.
- Arts Corps is hiring two program managers ($54k/annually, 32 hrs/wk). Apply by May 24.
- Votiv, a Seattle-based media group, is hiring for a Coordinator (open until filled).
- ArtsFund is hiring for a few positions, as well:
- Communications & Digital Marketing Manager ($52-58k annually)
- Annual Giving Manager ($52-58k annually)
- Finance & HR Manager ($52k-58k annually)
Participation is Power
- Community Members Invited to Participate in Seattle Redistricting Public Forums. Individual forums are scheduled for each City Council District starting May 15. Learn more here.
- Provide Feedback on Seattle Transportation Plan: Help the Seattle Department of Transportation establish a renewed vision for the future of our streets and public spaces by participating in a public survey here.
- Public Comment Period Open for City Surveillance Ordinance: The City of Seattle is looking for public input on the fifth set of draft Surveillance Impact Reports for currently existing surveillance technologies. Closes May 20.
Volunteering & Mutual Aid
- WashMasks has a heat stress prevention donation drive going on right now. They are hoping to provide over 1,000 kits to farmworkers in Wenatchee, Lower Yakima, and Skagit Valleys.
- Learn more about how to donate here and here.
- Join Volunteers Across the City for One Seattle Day of Service on May 21, 2022, with over 2,200 volunteer opportunities across more than 80 different activities throughout all seven City Council Districts.
- Seattleites can sign up to participate by registering for a volunteer shift here.
