ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

May: Grants, Gigs, and Opportunities

By April Jingco
Seattle, Washington
Seattle, Washington
 4 days ago

Curated by Ashraf Hasham

It’s time for the monthly roundup of community grants, job openings, opportunities, and resources!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J2Awk_0fhBAnN500
C.A.R.E Grant: CD Forum and Monique Franklin’s presentation of Mama’z Muezz; Photo by Melissa J Thompson

Arts Funding Programs

  • The Seattle Office of Arts & Culture (ARTS) is opening a new funding program, Hope Corps, that connects under- and unemployed workers in the creative industries with career opportunities.
  • The Lewis Prize for Music — a creative arts philanthropy that invests in youth music programs to facilitate positive community change— has opened its 2023 Accelerator Awards application.
  • Multi-year awards of $500,000 each will be awarded in January 2023. By applying for the Accelerator Awards, organizations are also eligible for funding ranging from $15,000 to $50,000.
  • Learn more and apply here by June 3.
  • National Endowment for the Arts’ Grant for Arts Projects
  • Applicants may request cost share/matching grants ranging from $10,000 to $100,000.
  • Learn more here and apply by June 7.
  • The C.A.R.E. grant awards three consecutive years of funding to Seattle arts and culture, heritage, and arts service organizations with a minimum three-year history of providing accessible programming for Seattle residents and visitors. To create a more equitable, vibrant, and relevant arts sector, ARTS prioritizes support for organizations with an arts-focused mission that are taking action to be anti-racist and who value, implement, and uphold inclusive practices through an intersectional racial equity lens.
  • and apply by Wednesday, August 10, 5pm Pacific

Artist Grants & Opportunities

  • Rauschenberg Dancer Emergency Grants are open for Cycle 3.
  • These are one-time grants of up to $5,000 to professional dancers who have experienced dire financial emergencies due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including lack or imminent endangerment of essentials such as housing, medicine/healthcare, utilities, and food.
  • Cycle 3 has a deadline of May 20, for emergency expenses between January 1 and September 30, 2022.
  • .
  • Rauschenberg Medical Emergency Grants Cycle 13 is now open.
  • These grants of up to $5,000 support direct treatment expenses for medical, dental or mental health emergencies that occurred on October 1, 2021, or later; the deadline is June 7.
  • Artists practicing in the visual arts, film/video/electronic/digital arts and choreography are eligible.
  • .

Grants/RFPs/RFIs for Organizations

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YH6VK_0fhBAnN500
Courtesy of the Seattle Department of Education & Early Learning
  • King County Seeks Organizations and Businesses to Provide Technical Assistance and Capacity Building to Recipients of Federal COVID-19 Funding.
  • Learn more here and apply by May 17.
  • Seattle Department of Education & Early Learning (DEEL) is seeking requests for investment (RFI) from community-based organizations for Educator Diversity funding.
  • DEEL will invest up to $700,000 in community-based programs supporting professional learning opportunities for educators of color disproportionately impacted by systemic inequities in education to increase racial and ethnic representation in the education workforce. Funded programs will provide historically underserved youth with increased access to racially, linguistically, and ethnically diverse educators providing culturally-responsive learning opportunities to support student success.
  • and apply by May 23.
  • Funding is intended to support Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) and unserved individuals who have experienced hurt, harm, or crime. Eligibility is restricted to applicants who demonstrate they are culturally based, directed, and substantially controlled by individuals from the specific BIPOC and unserved population.
  • Review the application, FAQs, and materials and apply by July 29, 5pm.

Small Businesses/Entrepreneures

  • Applications open for SBA’s T.H.R.I.V.E. executive entrepreneurship training serie.
  • SBA’s T.H.R.I.V.E (Train, Hope, Rise, Innovate, Venture, Elevate) is an executive-level training series designed to accelerate the growth of high-potential small businesses. It’s a six-month, intensive training series including in-person coaching, self-paced instruction, mentoring, and classroom time. The program allows participants to work with a network of experienced subject matter experts in core business topics like accounting, business strategy, marketing, and human resources customized for the unique needs of small business owners.
  • and apply by May 31.
  • Designed to teach the essential skills needed to turn a creative pursuit into a successful small business, the academy contains 11 tracks. Lessons range from developing a business mindset and accessing capital to finding customers, creating winning pitches, and negotiating terms.

Grants and Resources for Youth Development Providers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zW812_0fhBAnN500
Courtesy of King County Parks
  • WA State’s Youth Development Workgroup is seeking provider input from across the state.
  • Now is your opportunity to share your perspective to help create recommendations to the legislature about future support for youth development in Washington State. It’s important all our communities have the opportunity to provide feedback to help share their vision for support for our field in the years to come. There are 2 ways to engage and provide your input:
  • Virtual Provider Focus Groups: These will be taking place between May 18 – June 7 and will be hosted by DCYF region.
  • Provider Survey: Takes 10-15 minutes to complete. Survey available here and closes on June 15.
  • King County Parks has partnered with the King County Play Equity Coalition to design, develop, and implement this federal Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery (CLFR) funding to nonprofit organizations providing programs and facilities that support youth access to physical activity. King County Parks will administer a one-time CLFR investment of approximately $4 million across the County to nonprofit organizations serving youth most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and furthest from play equity.
  • Applications due on Friday, May 20 at 5pm.

Gig Alerts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hTf9H_0fhBAnN500
Courtesy of The Residency
  • Friends of the Waterfront is hiring for event production staff:
  • Event Production and Operations Manager ($80k-86k/annually): We are seeking someone who has strong technical production skills, experience managing budgets, and is familiar with creating event layouts using Visio, CAD, or similar software.
  • Event & Facility Onsite Operations Assistant ($22-30/hr): We are seeking several roles to work flexible hours onsite at Pier 62 maintaining the Pier and ensuring it is ready for both daily guests and larger events. Includes a range of duties including moving barricades and tents, setting up game activations, customer service, and working with facilities vendors.
  • Public Health – Seattle & King County is also recruiting a Family Planning Referral Coordinator ($50k-63k/annually) for four family planning clinics, located in South King County (Kent, Auburn, Federal Way) and Bellevue to provide support to clients in linking with follow-up care and assistance within our clinics and as well as with health and social service resources. Closes June 19.
  • The Residency is hiring Vocal and Production Teaching Artists ($75/hr teaching, $35/hr prep) for their keystone program, the Summer Intensive Workshop Series. Closes May 22.
  • Arts Corps is hiring two program managers ($54k/annually, 32 hrs/wk). Apply by May 24.
  • Votiv, a Seattle-based media group, is hiring for a Coordinator (open until filled).
  • ArtsFund is hiring for a few positions, as well:
  • Communications & Digital Marketing Manager ($52-58k annually)
  • Annual Giving Manager ($52-58k annually)
  • Finance & HR Manager ($52k-58k annually)

Participation is Power

  • Community Members Invited to Participate in Seattle Redistricting Public Forums. Individual forums are scheduled for each City Council District starting May 15. Learn more here.
  • Provide Feedback on Seattle Transportation Plan: Help the Seattle Department of Transportation establish a renewed vision for the future of our streets and public spaces by participating in a public survey here.
  • Public Comment Period Open for City Surveillance Ordinance: The City of Seattle is looking for public input on the fifth set of draft Surveillance Impact Reports for currently existing surveillance technologies. Closes May 20.

Volunteering & Mutual Aid

  • WashMasks has a heat stress prevention donation drive going on right now. They are hoping to provide over 1,000 kits to farmworkers in Wenatchee, Lower Yakima, and Skagit Valleys.
  • Learn more about how to donate here and here.
  • Join Volunteers Across the City for One Seattle Day of Service on May 21, 2022, with over 2,200 volunteer opportunities across more than 80 different activities throughout all seven City Council Districts.

Comments / 0

Related
Seattle, Washington

United Outreach Effort at Woodland Park Leads to Unprecedented Number of Referrals to Shelter and Services

With park restoration efforts in full swing, Mayor Harrell, Councilmember Strauss, KCRHA CEO Marc Dones and provider and community leaders highlight successful and collaborative outreach efforts. Seattle – Collaborative efforts to address homelessness at Woodland Park led to an unprecedented 89 referrals to shelter and housing alternatives for those experiencing...
Seattle, Washington

ARTS Seeks 2023-24 Seattle Civic Poet

The Seattle Office of Arts & Culture (ARTS), in partnership with the Seattle City of Literature, commissions and supports an experienced poet with a two-year City residency to serve as a literary ambassador for the City of Seattle. In addition to annual City events, the Civic Poet will foster community dialogue and engagement between the City, the public, and other artists, while celebrating the literary arts.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

HSD Announces Availability of Funding to Increase Licensed Capacity in Preschool and Child Care Facilities Across the City of Seattle

The Seattle Human Services Department (HSD) is pleased to announce the availability of up to $5,000,000 of Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery (CLFR) Funds and up to $1,000,000 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding to increase licensed capacity in preschool and child care facilities across the City of Seattle. Providers interested in applying for this RFP must have experience in:
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Society
City
Wenatchee, WA
King County, WA
Society
Seattle, WA
Society
City
Seattle, WA
County
King County, WA
City
Bellevue, WA
Seattle, Washington

Mayor Harrell Names Search Committee and Launches Community Survey to Identify Seattle’s Next Chief of Police

Seattle – Mayor Bruce Harrell announced today that as part of the City of Seattle’s national search for a Chief of Police for the Seattle Police Department (SPD), he has named the search committee and is launching a new community survey to learn what priorities and qualities matter most to residents. The next Chief will be responsible for driving SPD innovations, increasing the number of officers, developing more diverse response options for when officers are not needed, and strengthening community engagement and trust.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Our partnership with the Outdoors for All Foundation is expanding this year! With free accessible cycling rentals now available 7 days a week, we’re helping people of all abilities experience the joy of biking all summer long!

Through our partnership with the Outdoors for All Foundation, we are again bringing free accessible cycling rentals for people with disabilities to Magnuson Park and other locations around Seattle from May through the end of September. This is the largest program of its kind in North America, using a fleet...
Seattle, Washington

Fauntleroy Creek 45th Ave SW Culvert Replacement ; SPU RFP/Contract# SU0-22-043-S

2:00 PM Pacific Time on Thursday, June 16, 2022 CITY OF SEATTLENOTICE TO CONSULTANTSRequest for Qualifications/Proposals (RFQ/P) for ___________________________________________________________ Fauntleroy Creek 45th Ave SW Culvert ReplacementSPU RFP/Contract# SU0-22-043-S The City of Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) is requesting qualifications/proposals from qualified consultants to provide expertise to complete design, permitting, and outreach for the 45th Ave SW […]
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Charity#Arts Funding Programs#Office Of Arts Culture#Hope Corps#Accelerator Awards#Civic Partners#C A R E
Seattle, Washington

17th Ave NW Stormwater Improvements

Building green stormwater infrastructure in Crown Hill to reduce street flooding and sewer problems. Some parts of the Crown Hill neighborhood experience street flooding or sewer backups. The 17th Ave NW Stormwater Improvements project will address an area with the most frequent flooding problems. This project is part of the...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Parks and Recreation announces Summer 2022 Aquatic Programming

Whether you like to lap swim, dunk, dog-paddle or wade, Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR) has dozens of ways to hit the water this summer!. Due to challenges in hiring lifeguards and wading pool attendants, we are unable to announce our beach and wading pool schedules at this time. We are working hard to recruit, train, and hire more lifeguards and attendants so that we can offer aquatic fun this summer. We encourage the public to please share our lifeguard job opportunities with your networks.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Chief of Police Search

Police Chief Search — The City is embarking on its search for Seattle’s next Chief of Police. This process will be comprehensive and transparent and will involve looking both inside and outside SPD to find the right candidate. “Facing increasing crime, gun violence, and public safety issues, our...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
SBA
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Charities
Seattle, Washington

Headed to the U District Street Fair this weekend? Plan ahead and consider transit options with scheduled Montlake Bridge closure.

This weekend is the 51st annual University District Street Fair!. Please be sure to plan ahead and leave extra travel time, as the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) plans to close the Montlake Bridge over the weekend to complete paving near the bridge. Note: this work is weather-dependent and could be postponed if it rains.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Statement from Mayor Harrell on Federal Monitor’s Report

“My administration is committed to ensuring that SPD is an effective public safety department – centered on good police work, accountability, innovation, and true community engagement. Every day I speak with officers who share my vision for a police service defined by a culture of helping others and keeping all people in Seattle safe.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Start times for 2022-23 school year update

We have heard from many families who are concerned about the proposal to change school start times. Superintendent Jones has determined Seattle Public Schools (SPS) will continue the two-tier transportation system for the 2022-23 school year. This means elementary, K-8, and middle schools will not change their start and end times in September. Some high schools may see a 10-minute change in start time.
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Parks and Recreation pilots shortened hours at Golden Gardens and Alki Beach for summer 2022

Seattle Parks and Recreation will start a pilot shortening the hours at Golden Gardens and Alki Beach during the 2022 summer months in order to address dangerous and/or illegal behavior that has been typical of summer evenings at these two parks. Under this pilot program the beach hours at these two parks will be 4 A.M.-10 P.M. from May 27-September 4. After September 5, the hours will be 4 A.M. – 11:30 P.M.
Seattle, Washington

Students Help Improve Volunteer Services

District Enlists the Expertise of Students to Improve Volunteer Programming. As part of an effort to improve volunteer services and increase the ratio of volunteers in Title I schools, district staff have sought the voice of students to provide input on new volunteer supports in schools. Learn more about Title I schools.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Chief Diaz on SPD’s Consent Decree Compliance Milestone

The Federal Court Monitor’s recent assessment, that the Seattle Police Department has sustained full and effective compliance under the Consent Decree, marks a significant milestone in modern policing. SPD has become the first department in the new era of Consent Decrees to reach this point. We thank the Monitor, the court, the Department of Justice, and the many in Seattle’s diverse communities who have challenged and supported us. Yet while we celebrate this achievement and look forward to completing the remaining commitments outlined in the Monitoring Plan for this year, we also remain mindful that this is by no means an endpoint.
Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
208K+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle (/siˈætəl/ (About this soundlisten) see-AT-əl) is a seaport city on the West Coast of the United States. It is the seat of King County, Washington. Seattle is the largest city in both the state of Washington and the Pacific Northwest region of North America. According to U.S. Census data released in 2019, the Seattle metropolitan area's population stands at 3.98 million, making it the 15th-largest in the United States. In July 2013, Seattle was the fastest-growing major city in the United States and remained in the top five in May 2015 with an annual growth rate of 2.1%. In July 2016, Seattle ranked as the fastest-growing major U.S. city, with a 3.1% annual growth rate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy