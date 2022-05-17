ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Scientists Use Machine Learning Models to Help Identify Long COVID Patients

Newswise
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — CHAPEL HILL, NC – Clinical scientists used machine learning (ML) models to explore de-identified electronic health record (EHR) data in the National COVID Cohort Collaborative (N3C), a National Institutes of Health-funded national clinical database, to help discern characteristics of people with long-COVID and factors that may help identify such...

www.newswise.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Warning About Brain-Boosting Supplements After Alzheimer’s Disease Biomarker Discovery

Elevated levels of an enzyme called PHGDH in the blood of older adults could be an early warning sign of Alzheimer’s disease, and a study led by the University of California San Diego (UCSD) provides new evidence to support this claim. In analyzing brain tissue, researchers observed a trend consistent with their previous findings in blood samples: expression levels of the gene coding for PHGDH were consistently higher in adults with different stages of Alzheimer’s disease, even in the early stages before cognitive symptoms manifested.
SAN DIEGO, CA
scitechdaily.com

Yale Scientists Discover Key Regulator of Body Weight

Yale researchers have uncovered a regulator of body weight that could lead to new treatments for metabolic disorders. Yale scientists have discovered that a protein known as augmentor-alpha regulates body weight in mice, a discovery that could lead to new treatments for metabolic disorders. The findings were published on April...
WEIGHT LOSS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chapel Hill, NC
Health
City
Chapel Hill, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Coronavirus
MedicalXpress

New study reveals that herpesvirus infection may increase risk of developing diabetes

A new study published in Diabetologia (the journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes [EASD]) finds that two common herpesviruses may contribute to impaired glucose metabolism and an increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes (T2D) among infected individuals. The research was conducted by Dr. Tim Woelfle at Ludwig-Maximilians University and Helmholtz Munich, Germany, and colleagues.
SCIENCE
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Electronic Health Records#Data Science#Health Data#Health System#Newswise#Ehr#The Lancet Digital Health#N3c#Ncats
scitechdaily.com

Horrifying Discovery: Scientists Find That DNA Mutations Are More Common Than Previously Thought

Researchers at EMBL Heidelberg found that inversions in the human genome are more common than previously thought, which impacts our understanding of certain genetic diseases. Our DNA serves as a blueprint for the cellular machinery that allows cells, organs, and even whole organisms to work. However, mutations in our DNA can cause genetic illnesses. Point mutations at a single site, as well as deletions, duplications, and inversions, are examples of such DNA mutations.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A long unsolved major issue in blood pressure measurement: the accuracy in patients with arrythmia

The rapid increase patients with arrythmia, especially those with atrial fibrillation (AF), has been a globally significant concern in the aged society. AF is a leading cause of cardiogenic cerebral embolism [1], resulting with a considerable possibility in severe subsequent complications and mortality. AF and heart failure share common risk factors, suggesting interchangeable impacts for incidence and progression [2]. Elderly age and hypertension are the strongest risk factors for AF [3], which develops depending on the duration and severity of hypertension [4]. Meanwhile, blood pressure (BP) control has been demonstrated to have advantages in delaying the development of AF [5] and improving the prognosis of AF [6]. Thus, there is no doubt about the particular importance of BP control for AF patients. In recent clinical settings and out-of-office environments, the use of automated or electronic BP devices (ABPDs) has widely spread owing to many supportive factors, such as the movement to eliminate mercury devices; the abilities to provide objective determinations and concurrently determine pulse rate; the ease and convenience of use; patient needs for self- and out-of-office measurements; the automatic operation, especially during sleep; and links with IT (information technology) systems. No one would deny that most BP information in both clinical and out-of-office settings is obtained by ABPDs. This is also the case for arrhythmic patients, which is why the accuracy of ABPDs in patients with arrythmia is a major issue.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Genetic study identifies migraine causes and promising therapeutic targets

QUT genetic researchers have found blood proteins that cause migraine and have a shared link with Alzheimer's disease that could potentially be prevented by repurposing existing therapeutics. Findings from the genetic analyses were published in Nature Communications by Professor Dale Nyholt and his Ph.D. candidate Hamzeh Tanha from the QUT...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

A new treatment reduces inflammation in multiple sclerosis mice models

A team led by the Institut de Neurociències at the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (INc-UAB) managed to reduce chronic inflammation associated with multiple sclerosis in mice thanks to the administration of a type of lipid that mediates inflammation. The team found that these types of mediator substances, responsible for resolving the inflammatory process when it is no longer beneficial, are minimized in people with multiple sclerosis as well as in animal models of the disease. The use of these mediators could become a good strategy for the treatment of this autoimmune disease.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
MedicalXpress

COVID-19, MIS-C and Kawasaki disease share same immune response

The emergence of COVID-19 had doctors racing to define and treat the new disease, but they soon discovered it was not the only novel illness caused by SARS-CoV-2. A subset of children infected by the virus also experienced abdominal pain, headaches, rashes and vomiting. This new set of symptoms was labeled multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) and had many of its pediatric patients requiring intensive care.
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Volume of Choroid Plexus in Brain Linked to Alzheimer’s Disease

Increased volume of an important structure in the brain called the choroid plexus is linked to greater cognitive impairment and Alzheimer’s disease, according to a new study published today (May 17, 2022) in the journal Radiology. The choroid plexus is a network of blood vessels, connective tissue, and cells...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Cataract surgery in patients with Fuchs' dystrophy and corneal decompensation indicated for Descemet's membrane endothelial keratoplasty

The availability of corneal donor tissue is limited in most developing countries. This study evaluated whether patients with coexisting cataract and Fuchs' dystrophy with corneal decompensation awaiting Descemet's membrane endothelial keratoplasty (DMEK) benefited from phacoemulsification. This is a retrospective case"“control study which included patients with Fuchs' dystrophy and evidence of corneal decompensation awaiting DMEK. Best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA) and central corneal thickness (CCT) were documented at baseline (pre-cataract surgery in the case group, or at the time of transplantation registry in the control group), 1-month and pre-DMEK. A total of 16 phakic patients with visually significant cataracts had cataract surgery during the study period, and 15 pseudophakic patients were included as controls. There was no significant difference with regard to BCVA at baseline, 1-month or pre-DMEK between the case and control groups. Similarly, no significant difference in CCT was found at baseline, 1-month or pre-DMEK. In the case group, 4 patients with improved visual acuity post-cataract surgery chose to defer DMEK. After stratification, statistical analysis showed significantly better BCVA in the deferred group (n"‰="‰4) at 1-month post-cataract surgery, compared to the DMEK group (n"‰="‰12) (0.21"‰Â±"‰0.21 vs. 0.86"‰Â±"‰0.29 LogMAR, P"‰="‰0.004). The other parameters, including baseline BCVA and CCT at any time point documented, were not statistically different. In conclusion, in patients with Fuchs' dystrophy and decompensated corneas awaiting transplantation, phacoemulsification did not lead to significant increase of corneal thickness nor deterioration of visual acuity. A few patients achieved satisfactory vision after cataract surgery and deferred endothelial keratoplasty.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Distinct strengths of mTORC1 control T-cell memory via transcriptional FOXO1 and metabolic AMPKÎ±1 pathways in linear cell differentiation and asymmetric cell division models

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. The "linear cell differentiation (LCD)" or "signal strength" model was originally proposed by Sallusto's group in 2000 and posits that strong and weak strengths of the aforementioned three signals control T-cell differentiation into short-lived TE and long-lived TM cells, respectively (Fig.Â 1B) [2]. Subsequent evidence has accumulated in support of this model, with distinct strengths of TCR or antigen (high and low affinities) and IL-2 (high and low doses) signals favoring TE and TM cell differentiation, respectively [4, 5]. Various transcription factors crucial to controlling T-cell phenotypes have been identified, with forkhead box-O-1 (FOXO1), FOXO1-regulated T-cell factor-1 (TCF1), inhibition of DNA-binding protein-3 (Id3) and Eomes favoring TM cell differentiation and T-bet and Id2 favoring TE cell differentiation (Fig.Â 1B) [1]. Adenosine monophosphate-activated protein kinase-Î±1 (AMPKÎ±1) is a conserved energy sensor that plays central role in controlling cellular metabolism and survival [6]. AMPKÎ±1 stimulates mitochondrial biogenesis and fatty acid oxidation (FAO) to support TM-cell differentiation by increasing the abundance of Unc-51-like autophagy-activating kinase-1 (ULK1), autophagy-related gene-7 (ATG7), proliferator-activated receptor-Î³ coactivator-1Î± (PGC1Î±) and aquaporin-9 (AQP9). In contrast, mammalian target of rapamycin complex-1 (mTORC1) regulates the expression of hypoxia-inducible factor-1Î± (HIF-1Î±) and cMyC, which in turn promote glycolytic metabolism crucial for TE cell development (Fig.Â 1B) [6]. However, despite concerted efforts to identify the contributions of key transcription factors and metabolic profiles to T-cell memory, the underlying molecular mechanism(s) controlling distinct T-cell differentiation programs has yet to be discovered.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Study reveals imaging approach with potential to detect lung cancer earlier, at the cellular level

Researchers at the Abramson Cancer Center at the University of Pennsylvania have found a way to identify lung cancer at the cellular level in real time during a biopsy, offering promise in the ability to detect the disease earlier and with more confidence. The findings, which build on previous Penn research, demonstrate that an imaging agent detected via guided technology during biopsies in real time can effectively light up cancer cells that may have been too small to detect using existing technology. Based on the more easily identifiable presence of fluorescent cancer cells generated by the new imaging approach, five non-expert raters diagnosed the malignant or non-malignant tissue biopsies with 96 percent accuracy and made no false negatives on the 20 human biopsy specimens they reviewed. The research is published this week in Nature Communications.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Using CAR T-cell therapy, scientists seek cure for cancer at the molecular level

In the fight against cancer, a new tool has emerged that's shifted the treatment landscape. CAR T-cell therapy, first approved for clinical use in 2017, uses a patient's own re-engineered immune cells to attack cancer. It has proven to be particularly effective against certain types of lymphoma. Its success represents...
CANCER
Nature.com

Blood phospho-tau in Alzheimer disease: analysis, interpretation, and clinical utility

Well-authenticated biomarkers can provide critical insights into the biological basis of Alzheimer disease (AD) to enable timely and accurate diagnosis, estimate future burden and support therapeutic trials. Current cerebrospinal fluid and molecular neuroimaging biomarkers fulfil these criteria but lack the scalability and simplicity necessary for widespread application. Blood biomarkers of adequate effectiveness have the potential to act as first-line diagnostic and prognostic tools, and offer the possibility of extensive population screening and use that is not limited to specialized centres. Accelerated progress in our understanding of the biochemistry of brain-derived tau protein and advances in ultrasensitive technologies have enabled the development of AD-specific phosphorylated tau (p-tau) biomarkers in blood. In this Review we discuss how new information on the molecular processing of brain p-tau and secretion of specific fragments into biofluids is informing blood biomarker development, enabling the evaluation of preanalytical factors that affect quantification, and informing harmonized protocols for blood handling. We also review the performance of blood p-tau biomarkers in the context of AD and discuss their potential contexts of use for clinical and research purposes. Finally, we highlight outstanding ethical, clinical and analytical challenges, and outline the steps that need to be taken to standardize inter-laboratory and inter-assay measurements.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy