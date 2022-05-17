‘Distraught’ Would-Be Burglar Taunts Deputies to Shoot Him (They Didn’t)

(Yakima, WA) — A Yakima man is in custody after admitting to involvement in two shootings. It started when police responded to reports of shots fired in the 900 block of LaSalle Street around 12:30 Sunday morning. An officer on the scene heard another round of shots and saw a silver Honda Accord fleeing northbound of Fair Avenue. After a brief pursuit, the occupants of the car jumped out and fled on foot as the car collided with a home in the 900 block of South 7th Street. The 18-year old male and 16-year-old male suspects were then taken into custody.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO