Benton County, WA

‘Distraught’ Would-Be Burglar Taunts Deputies to Shoot Him (They Didn’t)

By John McKay
 2 days ago
A brief but bizarre chase in Benton County on Monday. Mid-morning a landowner was working in their field on South Finley Road, when they saw a man attempting...

Pasco WA
Newstalk 870 has the best news coverage for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

