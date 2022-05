BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say you need to double check your car doors at night, because auto thefts are up across the city. Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin said they see anywhere from six to ten vehicles being stolen each week. He said it can happen at all times of day and to any car, but there are certain cars that they are noticing a trend in being stolen.

