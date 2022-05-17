Super Shade: Patriots Hall of Famer Throws Doubt on 2022 Team

The Carolina Panthers wrapped up their two-day rookie minicamp on Sunday afternoon, the first phase of integrating the newcomers. Matt Corral and the quarterbacks jumped rope, twirled the ball between their legs, and went through footwork drills while the o-linemen used bag and yoga balls and the d-linemen hit the sleds. Obviously, there was more to the two day practice than just simple little drills, but much of it was just teaching them how to practice while also installing some of the plays. It's hard to truly gauge how good any of these rookies will be solely based off of this weekend, but I did get a pretty good feel for their potential/how they may be used.

