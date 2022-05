MONITEAU COUNTY − Two people were killed and another person was seriously injured in a head-on crash Monday night in Moniteau County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a driver, whose name has not been released, was driving westbound on Highway 50 and crossed the center of the road. They then struck an oncoming semi-trailer, driven by Tony Smith, 64.

MONITEAU COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO