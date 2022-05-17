ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kill Devil Hills, NC

Massive hole left on KDH beach

By Outer Banks Voice
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Town of Kill Devil Hills) The town of Kill Devil Hills posted this message and photo on its Facebook page on the morning of May 17. Why is our Ocean Rescue Supervisor standing in a large hole with a frustrated look on his face, you may ask? Because someone decided...

Outer Banks photographer captures home collapses in Rodanthe

RODANTHE, N.C. — On May 10, two unoccupied homes collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean in Rodanthe during a coastal storm. Jenni Koontz, a photographer in Avon, was one of the very first people to capture images of the homes as they fell. "I'd been watching these homes for a...
RODANTHE, NC
Thomas Gerard Holian of Duck, May 17

The family of Thomas Gerard Holian is saddened to announce his sudden passing on May 17, 2022 at his home in Duck. He was 70 years old. Those who knew Thom will tell you that he was larger than life, a giant of a man who shaped the world around him with his vision, generosity, and humor.
DUCK, NC
Outer Banks Town Warns Beachgoers To Stop Doing This One Thing

With the summer beach season fast approaching, one North Carolina coastal town is sounding the alarm over a danger many people never think about. “I guess we need to say it a little louder for the people in the back,” the Town of Kill Devil Hills posted on its Facebook page. “Digging holes on the beach and leaving them unattended is extremely dangerous.”
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
City
Kill Devil Hills, NC
Letter to the Editor: Above and beyond

It should come as no surprise that when you live in area with a small population you depend on your friends and neighbors in times of emergency. But I want to especially hold up Sabrina Hatfield and Elaine Hooper, veterinarian Dr. Burkart and our Colington friends Patti and Mike for being more than good neighbors.
MANTEO, NC
A lifeline for Hatteras Island

The new “Jug Handle Bridge’ moves storm-damaged N.C. 12 over the Pamlico Sound. For years, the ocean has been trying to reclaim a stretch of the only road connecting Hatteras Island to the rest of the world. Now she can have it. The long-awaited “Jug Handle Bridge” bypasses...
HATTERAS, NC
Kitty Hawk Kites 50th Annual Hang Gliding Spectacular

Join professional hang gliders, fans, and families for this Kitty Hawk Flight School tradition. The Hang Gliding Spectacular is the longest-running hang gliding competition in the world! We are excited to be celebrating the 50th consecutive year of this event and have many fun activities planned – a retro glider display, video and photo exhibit, and more!
KITTY HAWK, NC
Marilyn A. Meads of Elizabeth City, May 18

Marilyn Austin Meads of Meadstown Road, Elizabeth City, passed peacefully to the other shore on May 18 at home with her family by her side. Marilyn was born on April 14, 1929 in Frisco, North Carolina on Hatteras Island. Marilyn is survived by her daughters, Jeannie Meads (Ted) and Katherine...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
Port of Virginia to become deepest on U.S. East Coast

NORFOLK, Va. — Millions of federal dollars are on their way to the Port of Virginia. It's all about keeping the maritime passageways deeper, wider, and safer. It will be $225.4 million to be precise, earmarked for the long-awaited Norfolk Harbor Deepening and Widening Project. When dredging is complete,...
NORFOLK, VA
Anita Camille Ball of Nags Head, May 12

Anita Camille Osborne Ball, 65, of Nags Head, NC left this world on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at her home. Born in Nitro, WV on June 6, 1956, she was the daughter of the late Ethel Birchfield Osborne and Dallas T. Osborne. Camille attended West Virginia State University. She worked...
NAGS HEAD, NC
Lynne Jacques of Frisco, May 6

Lynne Jacques or more formally Eunice Lynnford Wyckware Robottom Jacques passed away May 6, 2022 at her daughters home in Kemah, Texas after a long, exhausting battle with Dementia. Lynne was born March 13, 1938 In Greenville, South Carolina while her father was serving in the Mounted Cavalry. Lynne was the daughter of James Arthur Robottom and Mildred Cross Robottom of Little Silver, New Jersey.
FRISCO, NC
Paul A. Stevenson of Elizabeth City, May 17

Paul Augustus Stevenson, age 90, of Rivershore Road, Elizabeth City, NC died at home on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Born in Elizabeth City on January 3, 1932 to the late John Thomas Stevenson and Wilma Louise Sample Stevenson, he was the widower of Jill Smith Stevenson and Nancy Rascoe Stevenson. Paul served his country honorably in the U.S. Air Force while stationed in England during the Korean War, where he met his first wife Jill. He graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill School of Pharmacy in 1958. After brief employment at Durham Drug Company, he joined his father at Overman & Stevenson Pharmacy in downtown Elizabeth City, where he served his community as a pharmacist for 57 years until his retirement in 2019. A founding pharmacist of the Elizabeth City Pharmacy/Prescription Project, he also served on the boards of directors of the local health department and the Albemarle Hospital Foundation. Paul was honored as the 2020 recipient of the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy Alumni Association’s Samuel B. Burrus Family Award for Community Service.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC

