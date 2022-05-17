Colorado community holds prayer vigil for Buffalo shooting victims

DENVER ( KDVR ) — As the country mourns the 10 lives lost during a mass shooting in Buffalo , New York, over the weekend, Colorado faith leaders are praying for the victims and those killed in other mass shootings.

A prayer vigil was held outside the Colorado Capitol in Denver Tuesday at 2 p.m. It was led by the Greater Metro Denver Ministerial Alliance, the NAACP and U.S. Attorney Cole Finnegan.

President Joe Biden spoke in Buffalo Tuesday, calling the act “domestic terrorism.”

“In America, evil will not win. I promise you, hate will not prevail and white supremacy will not have the last word,” Biden said.

