Bougie Brunch bringing Palm Springs vibe to Tri-Cities. Food Truck Hub opening soon

By Cory McCoy
 2 days ago

A new restaurant is looking to bring the flavors — and the vibe — of Palm Springs to the Tri-Cities.

Lore’K and Chris Garofola split their time between the Tri-Cities and Palm Springs, which has left Lore’K wishing there was a brunch spot in the Tri-Cities that felt a little more like the desert home. So now she’s bringing a little taste of their desert getaway to ours.

Bougie Brunch will serve brunch daily at the old home of the Kennewick Chicken Shack, 3320 W. Kennewick Ave.

“Bougie Brunch is going to be high end, fancy breakfast/lunch food, and it’s going to be very vibey — Palm Springs and retro,” Lore’K said. “Our whole idea is to bring a little bit of Palm Springs up here, with the teals and the yellows, and bright colors.”

The Garofolas own several franchises, including Auntie Anne’s and Cinnabon in the Columbia Center mall, but decided for their first full restaurant they didn’t want to be beholden to the restrictions that come with a franchise.

“There’s nothing out there like it, it’s going to be our own concept,” she said. “We wanted to do brunch on our own terms without anyone telling us what we can make or cant’ make, and what it can look like.”

The restaurant will feature twists on all of the staples brunch specials are known for, with breakfast, lunch and, of course, mimosas. They plan to be a daily brunch destination for the Tri-Cities.

Garofola also said they plan to have a special menu for children, as well as a local selection of beer, wine and champagne.

Bougie Brunch is set to open near the end of June.

Summer’s Hub

Summer’s Hub Food Truck Park is nearing completion.

Owner Chris Corbin said all of their big ticket items are in, and they hope to soon cross the finish line. Their indoor hub and commercial kitchen is almost ready for vendors.

A construction crew works in the rain Monday on the 7,000-square-foot building that will house Brady’s Brats & Burgers and the Summer’s Hub in Kennewick. The business will feature space for 28 food trucks and indoor family-style picnic tables for dining and a stage for entertainment, with garage doors that can be rolled open in the summer. Bob Brawdy/bbrawdy@tricityherald.com

Corbin said they hope to be ready for a July 1 opening with a grand opening event for the Independence Day holiday.

Their main vendor, Brady’s Brats and Burgers has applied for a liquor permit for their restaurant at the hub.

Lazy River

Lazy River Taphouse has moved, but not very far.

The West Richland taphouse has moved just a few doors down from Suite E to Suites H and I in the Van Giesen Square shopping center at 4033 W. Van Giesen St.

Cory McCoy covers housing and development for the Tri-City Herald. If you have information about businesses opening or closing in the area, let him know at cmccoy@tricityherald.com

