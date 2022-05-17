ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmoreland County, PA

Police searching for missing teen from Westmoreland County; arrest warrant issued for boyfriend

By WPXI.com News Staff
 2 days ago
Kylie Madison and Noah Gregory State police are looking for Kylie Madison, 17, who was last seen leaving her home on April 27, 2022. Police said she's believed to be with her boyfriend 21-year-old Noah David.

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — State police are looking for a 17-year-old girl who has been missing for nearly a month.

Kylie Germello was reported missing by her mom after she was last seen on April 27 at around 11 a.m. leaving her home in Crabtree.

Police said she’s believed to be with her boyfriend, 21-year-old Noah David. They said the two may be in either Westmoreland or Fayette counties.

On May 10, police said Germello’s mother was in contact with David, and received numerous threatening text and audio messages from him.

Police said that based on those threatening messages, they are concerned for Germello’s safety while she’s with David.

As of May 16, there’s an active arrest warrant for David on charges of interference with custody of children, harassment and corruption of minors.

Crime & Safety
