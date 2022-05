The Summit County Sheriff’s Office received a report on Wednesday from the East side that someone had been defrauded out of $150,000. According to a report from the Sheriff’s Office, a man reported the money was transferred from his credit union account in March to another person’s account whom he did not know. The address associated with the report is listed as S.R. 35, which is in the Francis area.

SUMMIT COUNTY, UT ・ 5 HOURS AGO