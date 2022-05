BOSTON (WHDH) - A Sharon man has been arraigned on assault and weapons charges in connection with a South Station domestic violence incident over the weekend. According to Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden, at around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, two officers observed Joseph DeFilippo, 35, pulling a woman’s hair as she lay on the ground outside of South Station. When they ordered him to stop, he released her and identified her as his girlfriend. The officers observed scratch marks on the victim’s chest and cuts on her hands.

