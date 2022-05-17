NASCAR Star's Wife Has Officially Filed For Divorce

Julie and Todd Chrisley are celebrating their youngest son's milestone birthday as the first day of their federal trial begins. The Chrisley Knows Best stars — who are facing charges of tax evasion and bank fraud, among others — each penned a sweet note to son Grayson, who turned 16 Monday, with Todd writing, "@graysonchrisley this day 16 years ago was one of the greatest days of our lives, I thank God each day all day long for blessing us with you and I love you more than words could ever express, with all my heart Thank you for just being you."

