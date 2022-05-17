ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASCAR Star's Wife Has Officially Filed For Divorce

By Hunter Hodies
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kurt Busch is going to be a single man here very shortly. His wife Ashley has filed for divorce from him. Per TMZ Sports, she said in the court documents that their marriage...

The Spun

Report: Why Kurt Busch's Wife Filed For Divorce

Professional polo player Ashley Busch filed for divorce from NASCAR driver Kurt Busch, per TMZ Sports. According to documents obtained by TMZ, reportedly filed in Florida on May 9, Ashley called the marriage "irretrievably broken." She said Kurt "committed a tortious act" without offering any further clarification. The documents also...
Popculture

TV Host Files for Divorce After 2 Years of Marriage

Charissa Thompson is throwing in the towel on her brief marriage. The sportscaster has filed official documents to end her two-year marriage. The Blast reports that the Fox NFL Kickoff host wants to end her marriage to Kyle Thousand, a sports agent. She lists "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. The pair exchanged nuptials at the height of the pandemic in Dec. 2020 but per Thompson's divorce documents, they separated just one year later in 2021. The date of separation can be important due to division of finances and assets when the time is right.
People

Julie and Todd Chrisley Wish Son Grayson Happy 16th Birthday as They Face First Day of Court

Julie and Todd Chrisley are celebrating their youngest son's milestone birthday as the first day of their federal trial begins. The Chrisley Knows Best stars — who are facing charges of tax evasion and bank fraud, among others — each penned a sweet note to son Grayson, who turned 16 Monday, with Todd writing, "@graysonchrisley this day 16 years ago was one of the greatest days of our lives, I thank God each day all day long for blessing us with you and I love you more than words could ever express, with all my heart Thank you for just being you."
Popculture

Two Former WWE Superstars Get Married in Alaska

Two former WWE Superstars are now a married couple. Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux tied the knot on a glacier in Alaska. The wedding happened six months after Kross and Bordeaux announced their engagement and was posted on Kross' YouTube channel. "Hello Everyone, Elizabeth and I have recently eloped- we're...
WATCH: Wrestling Couple Gets Married In Amazing Ceremony

That’s a special one. There are a lot of complications that come with being in the wrestling business, with relationships being up near the top of the list. Being in a relationship is hard enough for regular people but being on the road all the time makes it even more complicated. It can be difficult to find time together, but now two wrestlers have found a way to make it work in a unique way.
The Spun

Report: Why Charissa Thompson Is Filing For Divorce

At the end of 2020, FOX NFL reporter Charissa Thompson and sports agent Kyle Thousand got married in a small ceremony with family. Roughly one year later, the marriage ended. According to a report, Thompson filed for divorce roughly one year after her marriage to the prominent sports agent. The...
The Spun

Kurt Busch Releases A Statement On His Divorce News

On Tuesday, TMZ announced that Kurt Busch's wife, Ashley, filed for divorce. The court documents obtained by TMZ stated that Ashley and Kurt's marriage was "irretrievably broken." Additionally, she alleged Kurt committed a "tortious act." Shortly after this report surfaced, Busch released a statement to the public. "Upon inquiry by...
CBS News

"90 Day Fiancé" star Anny Francisco announces death of 7-month-old baby

Anny Francisco, who appeared on the the hit reality show "90 Day Fiancé" with her husband, Robert Springs, has announced their 7-month-old baby has died. "Today is one of the worst days of my life, my son Adriel spring died, I am devastated and my family... life is so hard and difficult," Francisco wrote on Instagram on Thursday. "I never thought I would lose my son. He was a fighter... his heart couldn't take it... my heart is broken it's a big pain...so difficult."
People

Steve Burton and Estranged Wife Sheree Were in a 'Coasting Stage for a While' Before Split: Source

Steve Burton and wife Sheree (Gustin) Burton had experienced obstacles in their relationship before their eventual split. Amid their 23-year-long marriage, the twosome faced hardship after Steve, 51, was let go from his role as Jason Morgan on General Hospital in November 2021. Steve's firing came after he chose to not abide by the production's COVID-19 vaccination rule.
Popculture

'90 Day Fiance': Deavan Clegg Is Pregnant With Her Third Child

Deavan Clegg is pregnant with baby number three. The 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way alum revealed that she and boyfriend Topher Park are expecting their first child together in a sweet pregnancy announcement shared to Instagram Saturday. Posing with Park and her two children from previous relationships, Clegg broke the big news to her followers.
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

