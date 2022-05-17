ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
She Finds It Sad That Her Friend Is Constantly Testing Her Boyfriend's Loyalty

A woman has a friend who has been in a relationship for the last 2 years or so. Although her friend refers to this guy as her boyfriend, this guy has really flip-flopped on if he wants to refer to her friend as his girlfriend.

Despite the confusion in title, her friend's boyfriend is completely exclusive with her and has been for the duration of their relationship.

On the flip side, her friend really hasn't been faithful to her boyfriend, but it always came at a time when her boyfriend wasn't being nice to her or referring to her as his girlfriend.

She doesn't think it was bad of her friend to step out on her boyfriend like that as he kind of deserved it.

The issue that she does have with her friend's relationship is the fact that her friend is constantly testing her boyfriend's loyalty.

"The thing I'm talking about is a thing a lot of girls seem to do and I just find it sad," she said. "My friend makes fake accounts of girls to try and add her "boyfriend" and uses them to flirt and try and get him to cheat."

"Or she checks his follow list for new girls he has added, pictures he has liked, whether his "Snapchat score" has gone up, she gets friends to spy on him on nights out."

"Like she gets them to go out when they weren't going to and follow him around. She has asked me to do this before but I said no because I thought it was ridiculous."

A few days ago, her friend provided her with screenshots of messages she sent to her boyfriend under the guise of being another woman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XvKk6_0fhB7fo500
Look! - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purpose only, not the actual person

Her friend was convinced that her boyfriend was potentially into this other girl, but she didn't see that at all; she just saw her friend's boyfriend replying back in a simple way that seemed like he wasn't down to continue a conversation.

Her friend didn't want to hear it though and went on about a few other things she had an issue with.

"I have been with my current boyfriend for nearly a year," she said. "I don't check any of this stuff, I don't feel the need to. I trust him."

"So I told my friend that she clearly doesn't trust this guy if she is checking all this stuff. And that if there is no trust there is nothing and she should end it."

Her friend felt offended that she accused her of having a terrible relationship and her friend is also upset that she compared their relationships.

She just wanted to get through to her friend and have her understand that what she is doing is not healthy at all.

"All I was trying to do is make her see that she is wasting important years of her life on a waste of space and she should respect herself more," she continued.

She's concerned that she did do something that was mean to her friend even though she only had the best of intentions and her friend's best interests at heart.

Do you think it was unacceptable for her to say what she did to her friend?

You can read the original post on Reddit here.

