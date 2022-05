Severe Weather Statement issued for Thurston by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 21:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Harrison; Mills; Pottawattamie; Shelby Strong Cold Front Causing Gusty Winds and Some Blowing Dust A strong cold front working its way south across the region will be ushering in a sharp switch in winds to the northwest, with gusts over 45 to 55 mph likely for at least a brief period of time. These stronger winds along this front are causing some blowing dust across the area, which could cause reductions in visibility.

HARRISON COUNTY, IA ・ 33 MINUTES AGO