ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Police Department asking for your help identifying murder suspect

By Nia Fitzhugh
foxbaltimore.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted for 1st degree murder. 32-year-old Darius Williams, of Baltimore,...

foxbaltimore.com

Comments / 0

Related
foxbaltimore.com

Woman injured in South Baltimore shooting, search for suspect continues

Police are investigating a South Baltimore shooting that left a woman injured on Wednesday night. At approximately 9:09 p.m., patrol officers were in the intersection of Potee at Patapsco Avenue, when they heard gunfire. Officers canvassed the area and located a 29-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound in the...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

2 Hospitalized In West Baltimore Shooting, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men were wounded Thursday in a shooting in West Baltimore, authorities said. Shortly after 2 p.m., officers were called to the 2400 block of Edmondson Avenue, where they found a 24-year-old man and another man shot, Baltimore Police said. Both victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment. The extent of their injuries wasn’t known. No details about a possible suspect or motive in the case were immediately released. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
fox5dc.com

Victim robbed at gunpoint in downtown Bethesda; police searching for suspect

BETHESDA, Md. - Police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing someone at gunpoint in Bethesda, Maryland, according to police. Montgomery County Police said the incident happened on May 11 around 10:46 p.m. in the 4800 block of Hampden Lane. Police said that the victim was waiting to enter a parking garage at the address when a white four-door car pulled up next to her. Police said the suspect approached the victim from behind with a gun and demanded the victim’s purse.
BETHESDA, MD
Daily Voice

Two Men Recovering After Being Shot In West Baltimore: Police

Two people are recovering after a non-fatal shooting in the West Baltimore, authorities say. Police responded to the shooting in the 2400 block of Edmondson Avenue around 2:10 p.m. on Thursday, May 19, Baltimore Police said. Upon arrival, officers found a 24-year-old male and an unidentified male suffering from gunshot...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime
WUSA9

Special Police exchange gunfire with suspects in Anne Arundel Co.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: The video above is related to another story published on May 17, 2022. The Metropolitan Police Department received a report about a Special Police Officer stating that he encountered suspects on a Metropolitan Police Department temporary impound lot located in Anne Arundel County, MD, according to officials.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Metropolitan Police Department Officer Fired Upon In Impound Parking Lot, Arrests Made

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Metropolitan Police Department Special Police Officer is reporting that someone shot at him when he encountered trespassers on a temporary impound parking lot Tuesday, according to authorities. The officer said the encounter took place on a Metropolitan Police Department impound lot located in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, police said. The officer told investigators that he encountered multiple people. He said he was fired upon after he questioned them, according to authorities. The officer returned fire. No one was injured by the flying bullets, police said. The Metropolitan Police Department arrested two teenagers following the exchange of gunfire, according to authorities. The Anne Arundel County Police Department made two arrests too, according to a police spokesman. Anne Arundel County officers detained a 16-year-old boy. They charged him with the possession of drugs with the intention to distribute them and possession of a handgun, police said. The handgun charge is unrelated to the incident at the impound parking lot, according to authorities. Additionally, county officers arrested an 18-year-old man. A fifth person is suspected to be involved and could soon face charges, county officials said. Metropolitan Police Department officers are investigating the incident.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Two men taken to hospital after southwest Baltimore double shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two men were injured in a double shooting in southwest Baltimore Thursday afternoon, according to Baltimore City Police Department. At around 2:10 p.m., officers were sent to the 2400 block of Edmondson Avenue, for a report of a shooting. Once there, officers found a 24-year-old man...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Baltimore Police Looking For Missing 9-Year-Old (UPDATE)

UPDATE: Baltimore Police said Aurice Jones III has been located safe and unharmed. Baltimore Police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing child from the city. 9-year-old Aurice Jones III was last seen in the 2500 block of Perring Manor Drive just after 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18, police said.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxbaltimore.com

Help police find missing 14-year-old girl from Baltimore

Please help police locate 14-year-old Amiara McNair. Amiara was last seen in the 300 block of Gay Street but was reported missing from the 5100 block of Cordelia Avenue . She is known to frequent the Northwest part of Baltimore city. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Amiara McNair...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Two Police Officers Injured In Southwest Baltimore Collision, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two Baltimore police officers were injured early Wednesday in a crash in West Baltimore, authorities said. The two-vehicle crash happened about 1:47 a.m. near the intersection of Hilton Street and Frederick Avenue, according to preliminary details released by police. Both officers were taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, a police spokesperson told WJZ. Additional details, such as the officers’ identities or how the two patrol vehicles collided, were not immediately available Wednesday.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

State Doubles Reward To $16K For Information On Death Of Baltimore Teen On Prom Night

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police and Metro Crime Stoppers are offering up to $8,000 for information in the case of a teenager killed at his prom after-party in Baltimore. Governor Larry Hogan said the state will match the reward, doubling the maximum reward to $16,000. Jasmine Brunson, a 17-year-old Carver Vo-Tech student, was shot to death early last Friday on East Lafayette Street, at a home rented for the party. No arrests have been made in Brunson’s murder yet. His family is begging for someone to come forward. Anyone with information in the case is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587 or on their website. 🚨Reward just doubled to $16,000 per Governor Hogan @wjz https://t.co/zPYJLlVpFC — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) May 18, 2022
BALTIMORE, MD
WMDT.com

Easton Rite Aid robbery under investigation

EASTON, Md. – Easton Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect. According to police, at around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, a male wearing a mask walked into the Rite Aid located at 101 Marlboro Avenue, jumped the counter of the pharmacy, and pushed through the pharmacist to obtain prescription medication. After taking several medications, the suspect reportedly fled on foot towards the Amish Market.
EASTON, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man arrested after residential burglary

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Westminster Police Department arrested a man charged with burglary, Monday. According to police, officers located 32-year-old, Vincent M. Brown, on an arrest warrant obtained by detectives, charging Brown with the burglary of a Westmoreland Street residence on May 12, 2022. Police said they were able...
WESTMINSTER, MD
fox5ny.com

18-year-old shot, killed after prom; $16K reward being offered

An 18-year-old was shot and killed while attending a junior prom after-party in Baltimore. Now, police and the state of Maryland are each offering an $8,000 reward for information on his murder. Baltimore Police officers say Jasmine Brunson was shot and killed on May 13 around 12:37 a.m. on May...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy