New York City, NY

Jason’s Back From New York City

101x.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJason went to New York City to see Limp Bizkit play at Madison Square Garden, and for some reason dragged the rest of the Bumbles with him. Only Jason could see Limp Bizkit and Hamilton on the same trip and pick Fred Durst over Lin Manuel Miranda. The Bumbles...

www.101x.com

Secret NYC

Limited-Time Biggie MetroCards Will Be Released For The NYC Rap Legend’s 50th Birthday

NYC is celebrating rap legend The Notorious B.I.G . in a rather big way this year, for what would have been his 50th birthday on May 21st. Biggie, a.k.a Christopher Wallace, was born in Brooklyn and grew up in Bedford-Stuyvesant. A New York native, Biggie made monumental contributions to NYC’s rap scene and is often referred as one of the best rappers of all time.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

New York City going big for Notorious B.I.G.’s 50th birthday

NEW YORK (PIX11) — To celebrate rapper B.I.G.’s would-be 50th birthday on Saturday, the MTA is gifting something to New Yorkers: 50,000 commemorative MetroCards. The cards will be loaded into MetroCard machines at four stations in The Notorious B.I.G.’s home borough of Brooklyn on his birthday Saturday. The stations participating are the Lafayette Avenue C […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

The MTA is releasing special-edition MetroCards in honor of Biggie’s birthday

This upcoming Saturday would have been the great Notorious B.I.G.'s 50th birthday—and New York City is looking to celebrate the late icon the best way it knows how. The MTA has announced that it will release a special-edition MetroCard featuring an image of Biggie, only available at three subway stations near his old Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood—so you might want to hang out in the area to snag one for yourself. Needless to say, we expect these to become collector's items.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
Madison, NY
City
Hamilton, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
hanlire.com

70 New York Judges Went on a Montauk Retreat. 20 Got here Down With Covid.

Greater than 70 New York Metropolis judges descended on a Lengthy Island resort final week to get pleasure from an annual three-night retreat. Within the days after, 20 examined optimistic for Covid-19. Lucian Chalfen, a spokesman for New York’s courts, confirmed Wednesday that the judges had examined optimistic. He mentioned...
U.S. POLITICS
jammin1057.com

The Notorious B.I.G. Will Be Honored By NYC For His 50th Birthday

The Notorious B.I.G. will be honored in New York City on May 21 for what would have been the hip-hop icon’s 50th birthday. The Empire State Building will change its lights’ color to red and white, with a crown spinning on its mast in honor of the late rapper and homage to his debut album Ready To Die. Biggie born Christopher Wallace died in 1997 at the age of 24.
BROOKLYN, NY
92.7 The Block

“Air Force 1” by Louis Vuitton Exhibit Coming To NYC On May 21

If your money wasn’t long enough to secure a “Air Force 1” by Louis Vuitton sneaker there is hope. The sneaker designed by Virgil Abloh will be up for grabs at an upcoming exhibit in New York City. As per Sneaker News the coveted shoe will be coming to the big apple this month. From May […] The post “Air Force 1” by Louis Vuitton Exhibit Coming To NYC On May 21 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired. The post “Air Force 1” by Louis Vuitton Exhibit Coming To NYC On May 21 appeared first on 102.5 The Block.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wmagazine.com

How Rap Brought Together a Fashionable Brooklyn Power Couple

Keith Abrams was a teenager in grunge-era Portland a decade before Soo-Young Kim Abrams hit high school in the suburbs of the Bay Area. But despite their geographic and age differences, the two shared a love of streetwear and rap that would shape their early career paths. Soo-Young would go on to work for Complex Magazine, before leaving to become a fashion editor and photo art director at Saks. Keith, too, got his start in media, cutting his teeth at hip-hop bible Mass Appeal before becoming the managing owner of Kinfolk, the cult Williamsburg streetwear label, store, and nightclub. The two met through New York’s music and media scene, and are now married with two small children in Greenpoint. Soo-Young has pivoted to work as an aesthetician, while Keith runs brand partnerships at a creative agency.
BROOKLYN, NY
Person
Corey Taylor
Person
Fred Durst
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
eastnewyork.com

East New York Assemblywoman Nikki Lucas Gets Her First Bill Passed Just 90 Days After Winning the Seat

If you are familiar with the New York political scene, you’ve probably heard how hard it might be to get legislation passed on any level of government. However, newly elected Assemblywoman, Nikki Lucas, from Brooklyn’s 60th Assembly District, covering East New York, Starrett City, Brownsville, and Canarsie, was able to get a bill passed in less than 90 days of being in office.
BROOKLYN, NY
caribbeanlife.com

City Council members call on Biden to proclaim May Haitian Heritage Month

A Haitian American legislator in Brooklyn has spearheaded a letter written by more than 12 of her New York City Council colleagues asking United States President Joe Biden to proclaim May as Haitian Heritage Month in the US. Earlier this month, New York State Assembly passed a resolution introduced by...
BROOKLYN, NY
#Madison Square Garden#Ultra Instinct Shaggy#Home Depot#Homedepot#Nerf
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Seems like a return to the ‘bad old days’ for Brooklyn’s Caribbean community and homeowners

The barbaric attack against East Flatbush homeowners Kennisha Gilbert, a medical doctor, and her husband, allegedly by a group of thugs in retaliation for reporting one of them (who was their tenant) to police for animal cruelty, is an example of the violence that has become more commonplace these days in this West Indian American enclave of Brooklyn and long-striving community of color.
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

Haitian Flag Day Celebration kick off with Parade–in Photos

Life of Hope , a Brooklyn based organization supporting immigrants, inaugurated Haitian flag celebrations with a parade through Flatbush, NYC, under the motto: “Ayiti Nou la Toujou.” Celebrations are now in full swing as Flag Day approaches in Haitian enclaves like Flatbush. A member of The Empire Marching Elite, […] Click here to view original web page at haitiantimes.com.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

‘Impossible:' NYC Subway Escalator Drama Forces Riders to Climb 10 Flights of Stairs

A 10-story walkup in New York City? Not a chance many people would sign up for that — but it's become a reality some subway riders in Manhattan now have to face. That's because escalator problems at the Fort Washington and 181st Street station along the A line are making riders climb up and down the equivalent of 10 flights of stairs in or to get to and from their trains.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NewsBreak
Entertainment
vnexplorer.net

Big Mac and lies? New York man sues McDonald's and Wendy's for $50M over size of their burgers as he claims they look bigger in adverts than reality

A New York man is suing McDonald's and Wendy's over misleading adverts that he says make their burgers look much bigger than they actually areLawsuit against McDonald's and Wendy's says the burgers in the marketing are at least 15% larger than they are in real life Class-action lawsuit accuses fast food giants of unfair, deceptive trade practicesJustin Chimienti seeks $50m in damages for himself and other duped customers Chains have not commented on case which uses complaints from social media.
RESTAURANTS
fox5ny.com

Couple found in burning car in the Bronx had both been shot

NEW YORK - Two people who were found dead inside a burning car on the side of a Bronx road on Monday morning had been shot, a law enforcement source told FOX 5 News. The case was being investigated as a double homicide. NYPD officers responded to a 911 call...
BRONX, NY

