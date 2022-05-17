ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Celebrity Jeopardy spin-off is coming, but who's going to host?

By Nick Romano
EW.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe celebrities are coming for Jeopardy. As part of ABC's fall 2022-23 lineup, the network announced that a new Jeopardy spin-off, Celebrity Jeopardy, is in the works and will air Sundays in the 8 p.m. ET time slot....

ew.com

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Mattea Roach’s Dance Has Officially Been Turned Into A GIF

Mattea Roach did a little dance during her Double Jeopardy round in a recent Jeopardy! episode, and someone turned it into a GIF so you can use it all you want! GIFs are a great thing to use as a reaction of sorts, so if someone says something that makes you happy, you can reply with this GIF of Roach dancing. For example, I’d probably use it as my “happy dance” reaction to getting food.
THEATER & DANCE
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kelly Ripa's surprising revelation about son Michael

Kelly Ripa's three children have grown in front of Live with Kelly and Ryan viewer's eyes, and are often spoken about by their proud mum. However, the popular chat show host made a surprising revelation about her firstborn, Michael, 24, revealing that he didn't want his famous mum talking about him on television for a decade.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Jennings
Person
Mayim Bialik
SheKnows

After More Than Four Decades in Soaps, Days of Our Lives’ John Aniston Finally Gets What He Deserves

Playing bad has been very, very good for the actor. It took 42 years of working in soaps for John Aniston (Victor, Days of Our Lives) to get his first Daytime Emmy nomination back in 2017. And although he wound up losing to Steve Burton — who at the time was playing Dylan on The Young and the Restless — we’re thrilled to announce that this year, Aniston is 100 percent guaranteed to walk away a winner. Why? Because the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences has announced that during the live ceremony held on June 24, Aniston will be the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

NCIS LA: the heartbreaking reason why Linda Hunt will not be returning as Hetty this season

To say that Henrietta' Hetty' Lang, played by Linda Hunt, is a fan favorite on NCIS: Los Angeles would be something of an understatement. An original cast member since the CBS show's 2009 launch, Linda is loved by audiences for her no-nonsense attitude and distinctive look. But did you know the heartbreaking reason why Hetty hasn't been seen on the show much since season nine? Find out more here…
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

'Chicago Fire' Star Speaks out on Firing

Chicago Fire fans will always remember the loss of firefighter-turned-paramedic Peter Mills. The character, played by Charlie Barnett, was written out of the show in 2015. As it turns out, he was fired from the NBC hit series. And it was not an easy idea to grasp for Barnett, who now admits being let go took its toll on the actor. "I really was sad to be let go," he told Digital Spy in a recent interview. "It broke me for quite a long time." Mills was written off the show near the conclusion of Season 3.
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#Abc
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Chicago Fire’: Charlie Barnett Says Being Written Out Of NBC Series Was “Blessing In Disguise”

Click here to read the full article. Charlie Barnett reflected on being written out of NBC’s Chicago Fire at the end of Season 3, saying while he was “really sad at the time” it turned out to be a “blessing in disguise. “[The show] was a behemoth that I never really saw coming. I was thankful to be a part of it,” Barnett, who portrayed Peter Mills, told Digital Spy. “I really was sad to be let go. It broke me for quite a long time.” He continued, “Yeah. It was a blessing in disguise, and they all told me that. You...
CHICAGO, IL
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CinemaBlend

Could Mark Harmon Still Return To NCIS As Gibbs? Here’s What Sean Murray Says

Season 19 of NCIS has been without longtime cast member Mark Harmon for the majority of the season. Over the last few years, rumors were swirling that the actor would be leaving the CBS procedural and, ultimately, the beginning of the season saw his character, Gibbs, get sent on a big (and long) mission. But could he still come back in some way? Well, Sean Murray is opening up about whether we've seen the last of Gibbs.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

NBC Cancels Several Shows

The peacock has spoken. Several NBC shows were shown out the door on Thursday, and will not be coming back for another season. Two sitcoms were canceled, as well as a drama, this week, including one show headlined by the longest-tenured Saturday Night Live cast member. NBC renewed several other shows though, so there will be some carryover in fall 2022.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Deadline

‘American Idol’: ABC Expects Celebrity Judges To Return For Season Six

Click here to read the full article. Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie as well as host Ryan Seacrest are all expected to be back on American Idol next season. ABC renewed the reality signing contest earlier this month for its sixth season on the network and the 21st season overall. ABC Upfront 2022: Deadline’s Complete Coverage Although the Disney-owned network didn’t reveal whether the foursome would be back, ABC Entertainment President Craig Erwich told Deadline that he believes they will be. “We expect the host to come back. I thought the chemistry that solidified among them this season was amazing and we’re...
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES
The Daily South

Reba McEntire Joins the Cast of ABC's Crime Drama Big Sky

Rumor has it that the world is about to get a little more Reba, which is always a good thing. The country legend announced that she has joined the cast of the ABC thriller Big Sky, which was just renewed last week for a third season. Reba McEntire will join...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy