ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan judge suspends 1931 abortion ban

By ED WHITE, Associated Press, Rachel Van Gilder
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lC08v_0fhB5glE00

LANSING, Mich. (AP/WOOD) — A Michigan Court of Claims judge has put a hold on the state’s 1931 abortion ban, meaning it would not be enforced in the event that Roe v. Wade is overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.

In a Tuesday order, Judge Elizabeth Gleicher granted a preliminary injunction ordering the Michigan Attorney General’s Office, named as the defendant in a suit by Planned Parenthood of Michigan, not to enforce the ban.

PDF: Read the injunction order

Gleicher said there is a “strong likelihood” that plaintiff Planned Parenthood will succeed in its challenge of the 1931 law, which makes performing an abortion a felony in Michigan but which has been no practical effect since the 1973 Roe V. Wade ruling. Planned Parenthood had argued that it was unconstitutional.

“After 50 years of legal abortion in Michigan, there can be no doubt but that the right of personal autonomy and bodily integrity enjoyed by our citizens includes the right of a woman, in consultation with her physician, to terminate a pregnancy,” the judge said.

“From a constitutional standpoint, the right to obtain a safe medical treatment is indistinguishable from the right of a patient to refuse treatment,” Gleicher said.

The judge added that if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade — which a draft document leaked earlier this month indicated may happen — Planned Parenthood and its clients “face a serious danger of irreparable harm.”

“The balancing of hardships strongly weighs in plaintiff’s favor,” she said. “Maintenance of the status quo will not harm the Attorney General.”

Gleicher said other Michigan laws regulating abortion will remain in full effect.

The injunction is preliminary only and does not act as a final ruling. The parties must to tell the court within the next 30 days whether a trial should be scheduled.

The lawsuit by Planned Parenthood, which performs abortions, is one of two legal challenges in the state. Whitmer, who supports abortion rights, has asked the Michigan Supreme Court to bypass lower courts and declare the 91-year-old law unconstitutional.

The court clerk said the Planned Parenthood case was randomly assigned to Gleicher using a case management system algorithm. When that happened, she notified all parties that she donates to Planned Parenthood annually and that she was a volunteer attorney for Planned Parenthood while working for the ACLU in 1996 and 1997.

“While Judge Gleicher does not believe this warrants her recusal, and is certain that she can sit on this case with requisite impartiality and objectivity, she believes that this letter of disclosure is appropriate,” the clerk wrote in a letter to counsel (PDF) dated April 14.

No attorneys objected to Gleicher hearing the case.

The attorney general’s office typically defends against challenges to Michigan laws. But Attorney General Dana Nessel, a Democrat, said she would not defend or enforce the abortion ban. She, too, believes it is unconstitutional and welcomed the injunction.

“This injunction is a victory for the millions of Michigan women fighting for their rights. The judge acted quickly in the interest of bodily integrity and personal freedom to preserve this important right and found a likelihood of success in the state law being found unconstitutional. I have no plans to appeal and will comply with the order to provide notice to all state and local officials under my supervision.”

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel

Instead, Right to Life of Michigan and the Michigan Catholic Conference stepped in to oppose Planned Parenthood.

Polls show majority in Michigan support abortion rights

Planned Parenthood of Michigan celebrated the ruling Tuesday.

“The Michigan Court of Claims just granted our request for a preliminary injunction against Michigan’s 1931 criminal abortion ban. This means abortion access is protected in Michigan while our full case against the outdated and unconstitutional law proceeds,” Planned Parenthood of Michigan tweeted . “This is a victory for reproductive freedom in Michigan, and we will not stop until this dangerous law is blocked once and for all! #BansOffOurBodies”

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, called the decision a victory.

It “sends the message that Michigan’s 1931 law banning abortion, even in cases of rape or incest, should not go into effect even if Roe is overturned,” Whitmer said. “It will help ensure that Michigan remains a place where women have freedom and control over their own bodies.”

Brendan Beery, a professor with Cooley Law School, said the Michigan court rulings would set a framework for abortion laws in the state if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

“Once Michigan does have legislation, I do think that’s important, that they need some kind of framework, then the question becomes is the law that they passed is consistent with the Michigan Constitution, so these things always wind up at the highest court in the state one way or another,” Beery said.

Leah Litman, an assistant professor with the University of Michigan Law School, said the future of abortion in Michigan would depend on future state laws, whether prosecutors would enforce a ban and if voters choose to amend the state constitution to protect abortion.

“Planned Parenthood’s argument and the argument that the Court of Claims adopted is that the criminal abortion ban violates the state constitution because the state constitution protects the right to bodily integrity,” Litman said. “Because it forces an individual to undergo the physical hardship of pregnancy when they don’t want to.”

Michelle Richards, an associate professor of law at the University of Detroit Mercy, said a ruling in favor of Planned Parenthood would prevent any future attorney general from enforcing the 1931 ban.

“Even if Dana Nessel retains her seat or she loses the election and someone else replaces her, there’s a risk of prosecution and so the underlying litigation is asking a declaratory opinion, or judgement,” Nessel said.

—News 8’s Anna Skog and Kyle Mitchell contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 9

Pflanzsamen
2d ago

Finally a BAR union member whith the integrity to rule on the constitutional, freedom from evil religion. Michigan will not slide back into the dark ages.

Reply(4)
9
Related
The Flint Journal

Gov. Whitmer wants to give $500 to working Michigan families

Michigan is expected to have a big budget surplus, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants to give some of the money back to residents. Whitmer announced a plan on Thursday, May 19, called “MI Tax Rebate Right Now,” which proposes to give working families $500. Whitmer sent a letter to legislative leaders, urging them to work with her on this plan.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Activist groups react to MI court abortion ruling

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The debate over abortion access in Michigan took a new turn Tuesday when the Chief Justice of the Court of Claims approved a request from Planned Parenthood of Michigan for a preliminary injunction on the state’s 1931 abortion ban. The request comes while the group’s lawsuit claiming the 1931 law is […]
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

Gov. Whitmer asks legislature to give Michigan families a $500 tax rebate

LANSING, Mich. - GovernorGretchen Whitmer has sent a letter to legislative leaders proposing a plan to return $500 to working families from the state’s budget surplus. The rebate proposal, "MI Tax Rebate Right Now", aims to help Michigan's families as they face rising costs on food, gas, and other everyday expenses.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

‘Threatens American democracy’ -- Top election official says 4 changes ‘critically needed’ in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s top election official is calling for legislative changes ahead of the 2022 statewide elections. Tuesday, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said four changes were needed to ensure the upcoming election is free, fair and safe. She called on legislators to implement the changes that she says would benefit Republican, Democratic and Independent voters.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
ClickOnDetroit.com

Whitmer wants to end Michigan’s retirement tax: How it works

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants to repeal the state’s retirement tax -- here’s a look at how the tax works and why she wants to end it. The Michigan retirement tax, as it works today, was written into the state’s tax code back in 2011, as part of a major overhaul of the tax code under Gov. Rick Snyder. Before then, Michigan was one of 14 states that didn’t tax retirees on their pensions.
MICHIGAN STATE
deadlinedetroit.com

Masks Should Be Worn Inside in 22 Michigan Counties, CDC Advises

Not that everyone, or even a majority of people will listen. Still, for what it's worth, the Center For Disease Control is recommending that residents of 22 Michigan counties wear masks inside, the Detroit News reports. That's up from 16 counties a week prior. The advisory covers Wayne, Macomb and...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
The Detroit Free Press

Attorney for jobless claimants asks judge to stop Michigan from garnishing their wages

A lawyer speaking on behalf of claimants who were told they were overpaid benefits during the pandemic argued Tuesday that the courts need to intervene and stop Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance Agency from garnishing wages and seizing tax refunds from those claimants. David Blanchard, who is representing the claimants in a lawsuit against the agency, made the argument at a Michigan Court of Claims hearing Tuesday in Lansing. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Michigan Supreme Court#Abortion Laws#Michigan Law#Ap#Michigan Court Of Claims#The U S Supreme Court
The Grand Rapids Press

You can now use a credit card for Michigan Attorney General FOIA requests

No more writing a check, stamping an envelope and mailing it to an address in Lansing for those paying for public records from Michigan’s attorney general. Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office announced Wednesday that Freedom of Information Act requests can now be paid online with a credit or debit card. The idea came from the late Kelly Rossman-McKinney, who served as Nessel’s communications director, after she learned last year a journalist had to drop off a check in person during the COVID-19 pandemic.
MICHIGAN STATE
MetroTimes

Michigan congressional candidate Carl Marlinga may be a Democrat, but his favorite Supreme Court justices are uncompromising conservatives

Carl Marlinga, the apparent frontrunner in the Democratic primary for a new U.S. House seat in Macomb and Oakland counties, previously aligned himself with conservative U.S. Supreme Court justices in a survey from an anti-abortion group. Marglina filled out the Right to Life-LIFESPAN survey in 2012 when he was a...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
ACLU
FingerLakes1.com

Michigan drivers may qualify for a refund- up to $400

Millions of Michigan drivers received an automatic payment earlier this month. Each driver got $400 per vehicle. What is New York’s DPAL program and do I qualify for it?. The refunds are due to a budget surplus from the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association (MCCA) fund. In December 2021 Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that MCCA approved a $3 billion refund for customers that hold auto insurance policies. Read more about it here.
MICHIGAN STATE
Government Technology

Michigan Highway May Become Federal Alternative Fuel Corridor

(TNS) — US-127 through mid- Michigan could become a federal Alternative Fuel Corridor — providing ample charging options for electric vehicles — under a list submitted by state officials for federal funding. Governor Gretchen Whitmer said Tuesday that Michigan has submitted seven nominations for new Alternative Fuel...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

The 3 scams targeting seniors in Michigan that you should look out for

(WXYZ) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is issuing a warning about common scams that are targeting seniors in the area. According to the AG's office, 73,000 older adults in Michigan are victims of elder abuse, neglect or economic exploitation. Lorrie Abell Patch of Clinton Township almost fell for...
MICHIGAN STATE
deadlinedetroit.com

'Dealbreaker:' Covid safety check is a step too far for Michigan governor hopeful Ryan Kelley

Posturing is more important than debating for Ryan Kelley, part of the Republican pack jostling to oppose Gretchen Whitmer in November. The West Michigan real estate agent, who's among five gubernatorial primary candidates invited to debate June 2 at the Mackinac Policy Conference, objects to a Detroit Regional Chamber requirement that registrants be fully vaccinated or have a negative Covid test. That rule doesn't cover guests at the outdoor debate, but Kelley vocally proclaims that the business group draws a line he won't cross.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy