Fetterman casts emergency absentee ballot from hospital

By Tim Haberski
 2 days ago

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Just days after suffering a stroke , Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman cast an emergency absentee ballot from a Lancaster hospital.

According to a release from his campaign, Fetterman cast his primary election vote from Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital.

Fetterman, 52, released a video on social media this past weekend appearing to be in good spirits at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital. In a statement, Fetterman’s campaign said on Friday he was not feeling well and had a stroke caused by a clot from his “heart being in an A-fib rhythm for too long.”

Fetterman’s wife, Gisele Barreto Fetterman, appeared in-person at a polling place in Braddock to vote.

