American families are now spending what amounts to $5,000 on gasoline, according to new research, a staggering increase from just one year ago as prices surge at the pump. The new analysis from Yardeni Research shows the growing burden of rising fuel prices on U.S. households. By comparison, just one year ago, the average American was paying about $2,800 on gasoline. The figure has also climbed rapidly from March, when Yardeni projected that gasoline cost most households about $3,800 annually.

TRAFFIC ・ 1 DAY AGO