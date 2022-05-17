Health Secretary Sajid Javid claims 'seismic shifts' are needed to fight dementia as he promises to unveil a 10-year plan to help beat the disease later this year

Sajid Javid said his plan, set to be published later this year, will look at why people fall ill, with figures suggesting up to four in 10 cases are potentially preventable

A 10-year plan to tackle dementia will have a big focus on prevention, the Health Secretary claimed today as he promised a 'seismic shift' in how the condition is tackled.

Sajid Javid said his blueprint, set to be published later this year, will look at why people fall ill, with figures suggesting up to four in 10 cases are potentially preventable.

Speaking at the Alzheimer's Society annual conference in central London, he said: 'We know now that what's good for the heart is also good for the brain.

'Action on high blood pressure, physical inactivity, alcohol, obesity and healthy eating all have a part to play. We're going to be very ambitious on prevention.'

But charity bosses warned today that Mr Javid's plans will 'mean nothing' without 'ambitious funding', noting that Government plans have previously 'not matched the scale and impact of dementia'.

The condition, which 430,000 people in England were diagnosed in the last year, was the leading cause of death after Covid in England and Wales in 2020.

Experts estimate another 325,000 are suffering without a formal diagnosis, which medics warn is vital for patients to receive necessary care.

Diagnosis rates have fallen below the Government's target of two-thirds since the pandemic began.

Mr Javid said he wanted his plan to be 'more ambitious than anything that we've ever done before'.

He added: 'To begin with, I want our dementia strategy to be a 10-year plan, not just five because we can only get to grips with long term challenges by thinking long term.

'I'd like us to be as bold as we've been with our 10 year-plan for cancer.'

Mr Javid said the Government wanted to be as 'equally ambitious on research' as it was on prevention and to be 'bold' about finding new medicines, treatments and technology — such as genomic sequencing and digital biomarkers.

The Government has already committed £375million to research into neurodegenerative diseases over the next five years, he added.

He said the UK should measure itself against the leading countries globally and 'unafraid to find new ways of working'.

He said: 'We are at a crossroads here today. We understand the challenges that lie ahead.

'When it comes to dementia, we know that there have never been any quick fixes. We know that there are not any easy wins.

'But we also know that when a visionary plan comes together with powerful partners and proper funding, and we couple it with care and compassion, that combination can be unbeatable. That's going to be the mission.'

Figures suggest around 30,000 people with dementia faced delays to getting diagnosed during the pandemic.

The latest NHS Digital data shows that nearly 62 per cent of over-65s who are thought to have dementia had been diagnosed by March.

This figure has remained steady over the last year but is lower than the Government's own 65 per cent target.

It is also a smaller rate than before the pandemic struck, when 68 per cent of sufferers were estimated to have been diagnosed.

Experts estimate there are 900,000 people across the UK living with dementia.

They predict the figure will rise to one million by 2025 and 1.6million by 2040.

Mr Javid admitted the Covid crisis 'stemmed the tide of progress' and it became 'harder for some people to get a timely diagnosis'.

He said: 'I think one of the reasons why we haven't made as much progress on dementia as we would like is because it's going to take some pretty seismic shifts, both in terms of the architecture of health and care and our own approach.

'That's hard to do. Reform takes time. And you need to take people with you. But it's a journey we've already begun — and it's a challenge this government is unafraid to take on.'

Mark MacDonald, associate director of advocacy and system change at the Alzheimer's Society, said noted that the Health Secretary recognised that the UK faces a 'crucial turning point' for dementia care.

He said: 'We will soon have a new 10-year dementia strategy, a revised long-term plan for the NHS in England and a once-in-a-generation opportunity to demonstrate true integrated care.

'We're in a stronger position than ever to deliver transformational change to people with dementia.'

But Mr MacDonald warned Mr Javid words 'will mean nothing' if they are not 'backed by equally ambitious funding and delivery mechanisms which put people with dementia at their heart, and who need to see tangible change now'.

He added: 'We have now been waiting more than two years for the promised Dementia Moonshot to double research funding, which will help us improve care and find a cure.

'For too long Government action has not matched the scale and impact of dementia.

'We welcome the Secretary of State's ambitious words today but we must now see this translate quickly into meaningful delivery plans for which ministers should be held accountable.'

