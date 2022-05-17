ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officials: 7 hurt in explosion at Maryland nail salon

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Seven people, including police officers and EMS personnel, were injured in an explosion at a Maryland nail salon on Monday night, officials said.

Baltimore County police officers responded to a disturbance at a Woodlawn nail salon and encountered a person who refused to leave, police said in a news release. He refused to follow officers’ commands and ran to the back of the store where he started a fire that produced an explosion, police said.

Firefighters found smoke coming from the rear of the salon and extinguished a fire quickly, fire officials said. The blaze did not spread to neighboring businesses, but they were damaged by the blast, officials said.

The man was taken into custody, then taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. Four officers and two volunteer EMS personnel were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, and all but one officer had been released by Tuesday, officials said.

The man, who is believed to be a former employee at the salon, remained at the hospital Tuesday, according to detective Trae Corbin. Police and fire officials are investigating and charges are pending, police said.

WTOP

Men struck and killed in Inner Loop crash identified

The two men who were struck and killed after they got out of a stopped car on the westbound lanes of the Capital Beltway were identified by police Wednesday. According to police, a Toyota Corolla had stopped in a center westbound travel lane on I-495 near Telegraph Road shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
MyChesCo

Wilmington Teen Shot, In Critical Condition

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred Monday at approximately 5:58 p.m., in the 2400 block of North Madison Street. Police say they located a 17-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in critical condition. This story is developing as the incident remains under police investigation. Additional details will be reported as they become available.
WILMINGTON, DE
Daily Voice

Dump Truck Driver Backs Wrong Way Up Closed Exit, Kills Maryland Man: Police

A dump truck driver who was under the influence of alcohol has been charged in connection with a collision that killed a Severna Park man, authorities say. Nathaniel Ingram, 33, was part of an active construction zone when he drove the truck the wrong way up a closed exit ramp and failed to make a turn, according to Maryland State Police. This happened on I-95 near the 3B exit of Route 2 in the early morning of Wednesday, May 18, police said.
SEVERNA PARK, MD
