SEATTLE — Seattle is the winner of Best Urban Getaway in 2022's Best Northwest Escapes viewer poll. In the heart of Pike Place Market, right behind the popular fish market — you'll find an urban escape. The Pike Place Secret Garden is a 2,000 square foot community space that immerses you in nature and in goodwill. Nearly 500 herbs and vegetables are donated each year to the Pike Place Senior Center and Foodbank and there are plenty of places to sit and enjoy views of Puget Sound.

