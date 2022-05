[LIVE VIDEO] Watch the May 17, 2022 League of Women Voters of Mason County’s membership meeting. Guest speaker is Stephen Kropp, Executive Director of the Center for Responsible Forestry. The topic is “Saving Our Legacy Forests”. He will discuss what are Legacy forests; where are they; why is it important to preserve them; what can we do to save them? The meeting is being held via Zoom video conferencing and MasonWebTV Powered by HCC is providing a live video stream of that meeting. Mr. Kropp’s presentation is set for 12 PM. Membership meeting begins at 11:30 AM.

MASON COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO