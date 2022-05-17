Fort Worth, Arlington gas prices continue to rise to record $4.29, a 10-cent increase

Fort Worth and Arlington saw a 10-cent increase in gas prices between Monday and Tuesday, setting a new record high of $4.29.

The increase comes as Texans prepare to travel for Memorial Day. The American Automobile Association in Texas predicts 3.2 million Texans will travel 50 miles or more from home this Memorial Day weekend, an increase of 8% from last year.

The average gas price statewide is $4.21, a 50 cent increase from a month ago and $1.45 more than a year ago, according to the American Automobile Association.