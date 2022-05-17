Letter to the editor

To the students, families and community that have supported Olympic Continuation High School. At the end of this school year I will be resigning-in-protest as Principal of Olympic, the Independent Study Program and the Adult Education Center. This was the only Principal job I ever wanted and the only one to which I applied. Believe me when I say that I would have gladly spent the rest of my career here and be as honored to serve on the last day as I was on my first. This is an agonizing decision, but I find myself complicit in a hypocrisy that harms the very students and families I have tried to serve for the last 20 years. My complicity is especially painful because I went along with the so called “reductions” I was asked to make, foolishly assuming other schools were doing the same, and that other students in the District would also lose access to the Arts and on-campus guidance counseling. I was completely wrong.

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO