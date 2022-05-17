ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter to the editor

Cover picture for the articleRegarding the “Housing and Schools Transfer tax petition,” that is asking for signatures around the city at this time. We can see that traditional Santa Monica property taxes, that fund almost everything the city does for us, will collapse as a result of this transfer tax. This will wreck city services...

Santa Monica Daily Press

Resigning in protest

To the students, families and community that have supported Olympic Continuation High School. At the end of this school year I will be resigning-in-protest as Principal of Olympic, the Independent Study Program and the Adult Education Center. This was the only Principal job I ever wanted and the only one to which I applied. Believe me when I say that I would have gladly spent the rest of my career here and be as honored to serve on the last day as I was on my first. This is an agonizing decision, but I find myself complicit in a hypocrisy that harms the very students and families I have tried to serve for the last 20 years. My complicity is especially painful because I went along with the so called “reductions” I was asked to make, foolishly assuming other schools were doing the same, and that other students in the District would also lose access to the Arts and on-campus guidance counseling. I was completely wrong.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Unions, politicians and Kardashians line up to endorse for Supervisor

From Kim Kardashian to Santa Monica Forward, political influencers of all stripes are still throwing their weight behind top contenders for LA County Third District Supervisor, a week after vote by mail ballots hit mailboxes in the run-up to the June 7 primary election. Six candidates are vying for the...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Council backtracks on proposal to temporarily suspend Housing Commission

An ongoing leadership dispute within the Housing Commission has scuttled months of meetings just as the city is scrambling to address a deficient housing element that jeopardizes access to state funding but at tonight’s meeting, the Commission has another opportunity to right its ship. The fiasco prompted City Council...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Olympic principal resigns in protest over alleged district ‘hypocrisy’ at school site

Olympic High School Principal Anthony Fuller announced his resignation in a scathing 1,200-word letter this week describing what he felt was “hypocrisy” amid school district leadership, alleging they deprived Olympic students from advantages afforded to other Santa Monica students; in response, Superintendent Ben Drati wrote his own letter calling Fuller’s accusations misinformation.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Santa Monica company starts driverless food delivery with Uber

Do you like food but hate people? Does your sandwich deserve a more luxurious ride to you than you do to the store? Are the City’s existing delivery drones just too small for you to take seriously?. Then Santa Monica has a service for you. Motional, a driverless car...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Crime watch

Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. On Sunday May 8 at about 1 a.m. Officers responded to Ye Ole Kings Head near the 100 block of Santa...
SANTA MONICA, CA
