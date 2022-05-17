ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graeagle, CA

Ronin Fermentation Project Wins Award

By Submitted
Plumas County News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRonin Fermentation Project, in Graeagle, claimed a silver award in the 2022 World Beer Cup, a global beer competition that evaluates beers from around the world and recognizes the most outstanding brewers and their beers. Awards were given in 103 beer-style categories during the World Beer...

www.plumasnews.com

Plumas County News

Everyone enjoys a nice spring day

Norm Williams, who regularly contributes his photos to our monthly magazine High Country Life shared these photos of a bear that he observed for about half an hour enjoying a warm spring day in a meadow about five minutes from Chester.
CHESTER, CA
Plumas County News

Remember the fair? It’s back

Sometime in our past, there was a big event called; the county fair. It was a place where people from across the county came to gather, see old friends and show off their animals, preserved foods, hay and a drawing or photo. They ate food that you couldn’t get at the local diner, and drank beer that WAS available at the local bar, but it tasted better at the fair. They were entertained by musicians and magicians and acrobats and puppets and….each other. They could put all that food and drink at risk by riding machines that spun them around and flipped them upside down. It was a simpler time. It was the BEST time. Will we ever feel that way again?
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Bernard John “Buzz” McLaughlin

Bernard John “Buzz” McLaughlin passed away from a sudden heart attack on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Lake Almanor, CA. Buzz was born November 14, 1951, in San Mateo, CA, to Dr. Bernard and LaReine McLaughlin. He was highly regarded in the Lake Tahoe, Reno and Lake Almanor areas as the owner of McLaughlin Electric.
SAN MATEO, CA
Plumas County News

Quincy co-op’s ’round-up’ benefits Common Good Foundation

“Wow, this is fantastic!” That was Common Good Foundation board member Susan Christensen’s reaction to the local charity’s receipt of a check for $343.71 from Quincy Natural Foods on May 13. Christensen, along with fellow board member Carol Snow, gratefully accepted the Co-op’s generous donation from its...
QUINCY, CA
Plumas County News

Greenville Rising: May 18 – hopeful day in the valley

This is the very first allergy season in Indian Valley where I’ve been grateful for my red eyes and sneezing, because if that’s happening it means flora and pollen are happening and I, like many of you, are so very grateful for what is coming back. The mountains surrounding our valley are beginning to show more of a patchwork swaths of green next to denuded mountain sides.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Wildfire Preparedness Tour set for May 21

The public is invited to tour Plumas County properties and learn about what can be done to prepare their home for the upcoming fire season. Meet with landowners to discuss home hardening projects, fuels reduction, evacuation preparedness and defensible space. The tour is free to attend and offers an in-depth look at real techniques used to make homes more defensible in the case of wildfire. Participating homes will be marked with a lawn sign that says “Wildfire Preparedness Tour”.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Wolf Creek fence project is underway

Caltrans began the Butterfly Two Wolf Creek Rock Fence project May 17 which will completely replace the existing rock fencing at multiple points located on State Route (SR) 70 and 89 in Plumas County. The project also includes culvert rehabilitation. Commuters can expect minimal delays of 5 minutes over the...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Indian Valley community hosts its first all schools prom

“This is what community is all about,” exclaimed Megan Neer—a mom with a vision. This spring she took charge, rallied the community in Indian Valley and on the evening of Saturday, May 14, she, along with community members and families across the valley gave their children a prom to remember.
TAYLORSVILLE, CA
Plumas County News

Registration closes May 27 for nursing summer course

Plumas County has a dire need for CNAs and Feather River College offers an opportunity to join this field. Registration closes on May 27 for the Summer Course – NURS 100: Nurse’s Aide (CNA), which is a prerequisite for the Vocational Nursing Program at FRC. This class prepares students to take the licensure exam or Competency Evaluation Examination. Early registration is highly encouraged and anyone 16 years of age or older is welcome!
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

PCS celebrates career-exploration pilot program

The Plumas Health Career Exploration Spring Institute (PHESI) concluded with a dinner and student presentations to celebrate the success of the pilot program. Danielle Plocki, Plumas Charter School’s Patient Care Pathway Coordinator, led seven students to complete the 75-hour course. The program consisted of lectures, nine different department rotations at Plumas District Hospital and presentations.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Letter to the Editor: It isn’t new and it isn’t America

To that nice little lady in Graeagle. What you have described as your new America is not America. It may be new, as you define it, but it is not America. So, since you have decided to live out there in your reality instead of in here in the American reality you are bound to be disappointed.
GRAEAGLE, CA
Plumas County News

Culver project begins on 70 in the Canyon on May 23

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans District 2) and Robert J. Frank Construction, Inc. are preparing to begin work on a drainage replacement project on State Route 70 in Plumas County. The $255kproject, which is funded in part by Senate Bill 1, will be replacing five culverts (via cut and cover method) from just west of the Grizzly Creek Bridge to approximately 2 miles west of the junction with State Route 89 (Greenville Wye).
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

What a difference a week makes

Last week there was snow and freezing temperatures, today folks at Almanor will see mid-seventy on the weather gauge. Lassen received a couple of feet of fresh snow and lake level continues to rise currently sitting above 4484, which is higher than it has been in a couple of years. Water temperatures finally reached back into the fifties last week. There should be a steady daily increase in temps through the week. Weather is going to be exceptional for at least the next seven days with lows in the forties and highs approaching 80 degrees. There is wind in the forecast towards the middle of the week.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Letter to the Editor: Hagwood learn to be a supervisor first

I care about the Sheriff’s race, but I sure care about the County’s services more. How about Greg Hagwood pay better attention to the county’s downward spiral, instead of pretending to be genuinely concerned about the Sheriff’s Department? Mr. Hagwood, you’re now the County Supervisor, not the Sheriff. Your recent letter to the editor did nothing but reveal your true character, and your head in the sand performance with respect to the county’s poor performance in managing its business. There is maybe one or two on the board or in the county qualified to manage next year’s budget. You have no Auditor, and nobody stepping up to fill that position. You have no Behavior Health Director. You have no CAO. One thing you do have, is a lot of nerve criticizing others. And let’s be real, you were appointed Sheriff yourself. You had an opponent that didn’t give you much competition in your first race. You were unopposed in your subsequent elections, and you stopped short of finishing the job so you could jump on an easy win for Supervisor. Get to work as Supervisor, because so far, we’re not impressed.
QUINCY, CA
Plumas County News

Let the tournaments begin

Graeagle Men’s Badditoes took place on lucky Friday, May 13, with a large turnout of players, 29. Unlike Wednesday, when the weather was cold and windy, the day was calm and warm. The game was: the better ball of the two-man team on the par 4s and 5s, and both balls on the par 3s, plus “skins.” Par for this format is 84. There was a tie for first place between the teams of George Fraser/Chuck Hein, and Dan Anderson/Mario Garabotti, both with scores of 74. Third place, was the team of Mike Winkel and Corey Fanti with a score of 76. Fourth place, was the team of Grant Mayfield and Norm Miller with a score of 77. There were four “skins” awarded, one each for Chuck Hein, Corey Fanti, Grant Mayfield and Leo (Bad Moon) Reihsen.
GRAEAGLE, CA
Plumas County News

FY 2022/2023 Budget Notice, GRCSD

Notice is hereby given that the General Manager of the Grizzly Ranch Community Services District has prepared a draft FY 2022-2023 Annual Budget. The Board of Directors will meet to adopt the final budget at the next regular scheduled board meeting on June 21, 2022 at 10:00 a. m. at the Outpost, 300 Club House Drive, Portola, CA 96122. The GRCSD board meeting will also be accessible to the public via zoom. The zoom link will be posted on the GRCSD Board of Directors June 21, 2022 agenda. For more information go to Grizzly Ranch Community Services Website at www.grizzlyranchcsd.com.
PORTOLA, CA
Plumas County News

Letter to the Editor: It’s best when votes are earned; I support Todd Johns

I’ve been watching the campaign for Sheriff closely, it’s heating up, and that’s when it gets interesting, and should anyway. It takes me back to when I first ran for public office and was elected to the Plumas County Board of Education, (school board), and then later, elected to the Plumas County Board of supervisors, all from my home district of Indian Valley; in so doing, my entire life became a subject for public scrutiny, as it always is when one steps up to run for any public office. I won my elections, except for the last one, which was for county clerk, but, by then, I was divorced, my kids were raised, and I was attending college, part time, but I was well qualified, as was my opponent.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Letter to the Editor: I Endorse Froggatt

I am honored to endorse Cindie Froggatt as Plumas County Assessor. As a neighboring Assessor, I work closely with the Plumas Assessor’s Office in ensuring ranches in our shared Sierra Valley are assessed in a fair and equitable manner. Cindie has been with the Plumas County Assessor for many...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Letter to the Editor: Sheriff Johns is the logical choice

In 39 years of county service I worked with every sheriff since 1981. I can tell you that there is nobody more qualified for this job than Todd Johns. His honesty, integrity and commitment to community are unmatched. In his two plus years as sheriff, faced with a global pandemic and the incredibly destructive Dixie fire he has responded with a combination of caring and professionalism that cannot be taught or faked.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA

