A police pursuit that ended outside the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul caused officials to temporarily lock down the complex Wednesday night. Legislators and staff attending a House floor session were asked to stay in chambers until the police activity outside was resolved. St. Paul police say four boys are in custody after their stolen vehicle hit a squad car and then crashed in a state parking lot. Three passengers in the stolen vehicle, ages 12, 13 and 15, tried to hide in a portable toilet. Authorities say the three boys and a 15-year-old driver who ran into a nearby building were quickly arrested.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 14 HOURS AGO