Pharmaceuticals

What’s the Deal with Delta 8?

By Saundra Montijo
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. There’s a new kid on the cannabis block that’s been piquing people’s interest these days: delta-8 THC. This...

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
FDA OKs Diagnostic Test for Early Alzheimer's

May 5, 2022 – The FDA has cleared the first in vitro diagnostic to aid in the early detection of Alzheimer's disease (AD). The Lumipulse G β-Amyloid Ratio 1-42/1-40 (Fujirebio Diagnostics) test detects amyloid plaques associated with AD in adults ages 55 or older who are under investigation for AD and other causes of cognitive decline.
A strong saline solution can boost the delivery of morphine and other drugs to the spinal cord

The glymphatic system enables the flow of cerebrospinal fluid to the brain tissue, particularly during sleep, enabling the fluid to cleanse the tissue and carry accumulated metabolites with it towards the bloodstream during waking hours. Previously, it has been observed that the function of the glymphatic system can be modulated with drugs. This makes it an interesting target for drug development, especially regarding Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative brain diseases associated with the accumulation of metabolic products in the brain.
Drugs That Do Not Blend Well With Cannabidiol

This article was originally published on CBD Rubs. To view the original article, please click here. Cannabidiol can interact with many prescription medication types, causing unpleasant effects on the user. These are not the same as CBD side effects but can be unpleasant for you. Some substances that people consume can compromise the CYP450 system’s activity, including cannabidiol. The phytocannabinoid can affect how liver-based enzymes break down compounds. CBD can slow down or accelerate the metabolism of compounds according to the form of interaction. Keep reading to know more about CBD interactions with medications with prescription.
Study: Inflammatory Proteins From COVID-19 May Cause Long COIVD

According to the U.S. Government Accountability Office, anywhere between 7.7 and 23 million people have developed long COVID following a COVID-19 infection. As those numbers grow, researchers have been investigating the potential drivers of the condition. One study of Chinese patients who had been discharged from a hospital in early...
Money on the Move: SwanBio, Remix, Locus, Mirvie and More

Investors are seeking out biotech companies that create unique technologies to solve problems. Recent money on the move saw funding support for a platform that selectively degrades DNA, software to help read mammograms and a company using corn genetics to develop cancer-targeting viruses. Founding investors Syncona Limited and Mass General...
With Supportive Data, Zealand Looks to NDA for Rare Pediatric Hypoglycemia

Zealand Pharma, a biotech company that creates peptide-based medicines, shared positive top-line results for the second Phase III clinical trial of its congenital hyperinsulinism (CHI) drug, dasiglucagon, in pediatric patients. The positive data is consistent with Zealand's first Phase III trial. Though that study ultimately failed to meet the main...
Swole Food: 11 Best Vitamins and Minerals for Muscle Growth

When it comes to building muscle, fueling your body with vitamins like A, C, and B is just as important as proper form. If you’re making a beeline toward the pre-workout supplements and protein powder to build muscle, slow your roll. Bodybuilding supplements might have their place for some folks, sure. But everyone needs a strong foundation of the vitamins necessary for muscle strength and recovery.
Cytokinetics’ Heart Failure Drug Will Have its Day at the FDA

Cytokinetics filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission reporting that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration planned to hold an advisory committee meeting to review its New Drug Application (NDA) for omecamtiv mecarbil. The drug is a small molecule cardiac myosin activator being evaluated in patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF). The target action date for the NDA is November 30.
These Berries are the Bomb: 6 Best Blackberry Benefits

Blackberries are a nutrient-dense fruit that offer a variety of health benefits for your overall health. Blackberries — the fruit, not the iconic millennial phone — are loaded with nutrients like vitamins, minerals, and fiber. They’re 10/10 tasty and boast beaucoup benefits for your overall health. Here are the berry-licious deets, plus tips on how to add more blackberries to your diet.
InMed Pharmaceuticals Is Commercializing The Development Of Rare Cannabinoids For The Wellness Market

Upon its acquisition of BayMedica LLC last year, InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. INM made the executive decision to forge a new path alongside its traditional domain in pharmaceutical drug development. With the acquisition long since closed, the end results are starting to bear fruit. The company has already launched B2B sales of the rare cannabinoid cannabidivarin (CBDV) in the U.S. health and wellness sector. This is but a preview of additional product launches that will be introduced to market in the coming quarters.
Incremental levels of diagnostic information incentivize health-seeking in non-alcoholic fatty liver: a randomized clinical trial

Patients with chronic disorders like non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) face important challenges adhering to diagnostic and treatment tracks. As NAFLD increases, the need to incentivize health-seeking behaviors grows. No evidence-based interventions to address this gap exist. The aim of the study was to estimate the effect of providing increasing levels of diagnostic information on medical care-seeking in adults newly diagnosed with NAFLD. We randomly assigned adults with a sonographic diagnosis of NAFLD at a check-up unit in MexicoÂ to one of five groups.Â All groups received medical consultation. A: no further interventions; B: received multimedia educational material (MEM); C: MEM"‰+"‰NAFLD-fibrosis-score (NFS); D: MEM"‰+"‰transient elastography (TE); E: MEM"‰+"‰NFS"‰+"‰TE. 1209 participants wereÂ randomized, follow-up rate 91%; 82% male, BMI 30.5"‰Â±"‰4Â kg/m2. There were no differences in the proportion of patients undergoing further diagnostic evaluation of liver fibrosis (A 0.4%, E 0.4%, P-for-trend"‰="‰0.269). Groups who received more information sought specialized medical care more frequently: A 22%, E 30% (P-for-trend"‰="‰0.047). A trend to receive treatment was also observed at higher levels of information: A 26.7%, E 36.3% (P-for-trend"‰="‰0.134). Increasing the amount of diagnostic information seemed to increase patient's health-seeking. Tailoring the communication of information obtained for diagnosis could help to increase health-seeking in chronic disease patients.
Enanta's Phase II Failure Highlights Challenges in RSV Space

Enanta Pharmaceuticals' attempt to find an effective treatment for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) met a roadblock after its candidate failed to meet the primary endpoint in Phase II. The Phase IIb study evaluated the N-protein inhibitor EDP-938 versus placebo in 81 otherwise healthy adults aged 18 to 75 with community-acquired...
