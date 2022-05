WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department stressed about the importance of respecting human life after its officers saw its 13th murder/homicide case Tuesday morning. "No matter the disagreement, we ask the public to please handle disagreements differently," said Waco PD spokeswoman Cierra Shipley. "Taking someone's life is never the answer ... Please learn how to respect human life and killing someone is never worth it."

