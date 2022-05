CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man who lunged at officers while holding two knives has been sentenced for several crimes. Denaul Dickerson, 34, previously pleaded guilty to felony breaking and entering and two misdemeanor charges of brandishing and assault of a law enforcement officer. During a hearing Tuesday morning before Judge Tera Salango, he was sentenced to up to 10 years in jail, according to court officials.

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO